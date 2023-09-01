A local judge sent two sex offenders back to jail Tuesday after they violated their probation agreements.
Charles Arthur Tripp Jr. on Tuesday pled no contest to four counts of failing to register as a sex offender after not updating the VIN and other information for two vehicles, according to his arrest affidavit. He also failed to register online activity and other information. The Legislature requires sex offenders to report any changes in address, vehicles they drive, any new online accounts, and other information.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden accepted Tripp’s guilty plea and sentenced him to 36 months on each of the four counts, to run concurrently.
He was arrested in June and pleaded no contest just two months later, which led prosecutors to give him a below-guidelines sentence for “early resolution,” Prosecutor John Kromholz told Cowden. The charges are third-degree felonies, which can bring five years in prison on each count.
Michael Jerome Pough of Sebring, 52, was arrested in June 2016 for soliciting sexual activity of a child under 16. He grabbed the sexual organs of a child, urging the child to have sex with him, according to prosecutors. He also was found guilty of child abuse and designated a sexual offender, which requires him to regularly register with the Sheriff’s Office.
He was sentenced to 30 months house arrest followed by five years of probation in 2017.
According to prosecutors, Pough failed to notify the sex offender registration office that he had spent several nights at his girlfriend’s house.
He admitted to violating his probation in June 22.
On Tuesday, Pough stood before Cowden and pleaded no contest to violating his probation as well as the original counts. The judge sentenced him to 30 months in a Florida state prison on each charge, to run concurrently.
As with other defendants, he must pay court costs and investigative costs.