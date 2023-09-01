A local judge sent two sex offenders back to jail Tuesday after they violated their probation agreements.

Charles Arthur Tripp Jr. on Tuesday pled no contest to four counts of failing to register as a sex offender after not updating the VIN and other information for two vehicles, according to his arrest affidavit. He also failed to register online activity and other information. The Legislature requires sex offenders to report any changes in address, vehicles they drive, any new online accounts, and other information.

