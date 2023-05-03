SEBRING — A judge sentenced a man to nearly 4.2 years in prison Monday for violating his probation.

Hommer Donnell English, 40, was found in an open field in Avon Park after a woman called to complain that a man had entered her home without her permission. The Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies said they encountered English around 9 a.m. on Jan. 23 and questioned him about entering the woman’s home a few minutes earlier.

