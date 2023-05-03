SEBRING — A judge sentenced a man to nearly 4.2 years in prison Monday for violating his probation.
Hommer Donnell English, 40, was found in an open field in Avon Park after a woman called to complain that a man had entered her home without her permission. The Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies said they encountered English around 9 a.m. on Jan. 23 and questioned him about entering the woman’s home a few minutes earlier.
As they questioned him, they realized he had white powder residue on his right nostril and was “acting unusual.” He told the deputies he’d hidden his drugs because a woman had threatened to call police on him. The woman’s home was a block from where they questioned English.
English told police his MDPV (a hallucinogen) was in a baggie by the front tire of a nearby parked car. Deputies said English had about 1.1 grams of the substance in the baggie.
When deputies interviewed the woman in her home, she told them she’d heard her back door open and turned. That’s when English saw her and put his finger to his lips. “Shhhhhh” she quoted him as saying – in an apparent effort to keep her quiet.
She told English to leave and called the police.
Deputies charged English with two counts of trespass of an occupied structure, possession of methamphetamine, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest without violence.
Court records show that English was on probation for child abuse at the time of his arrest. He pled no contest to violating his probation.
On Monday, he pleaded no contest to some of the charges before Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden sentenced him to 50 months – or four years, two months – in prison.
According to Department of Corrections documents, English was in prison from May 2008 to October 2013 for cocaine trafficking. He also served a two-year prison sentence from 2003 — 2005 for attempted burglary of a structure.