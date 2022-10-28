SEBRING — David Pitt had three lifetime DUI convictions when he stood before County Judge Anthony Ritenour this week.
The 47-year-old father received his fourth DUI conviction Wednesday morning when he pleaded no contest before Ritenour. In Florida, a $2,000 fine is mandatory after a fourth DUI conviction, but the judge can go as high as $5,000. The law does not require any jail or prison time as a statutory minimum, but judges can go as high as five years in prison. The driver also can lose his or her license for life.
However, local prosecutors building the case against Pitt could not obtain from other jurisdictions all the records it needed so Pitt got 25 days in jail.
“The other jurisdictions did not take fingerprints,” he said. “Therefore, no certified copies of convictions existed and we could not prove those prior convictions. Yet based on the fact that this was not Mr. Pitt’s first DUI, our office wanted more jail than what was given.”
After telling the courtroom that Pitt had written a letter to the judge that did not blame the police for his arrest nor deny his crime, Ritenour sentenced Pitt to 25 days in jail so he can be home in time for Thanksgiving.
“You wrote a good letter to me,” the judge told Pitt. “(Usually when people write me a letter) it’s all about, ‘I didn’t’ do anything wrong, I didn’t have that much to drink.’ You wrote about your life and admitted you have a problem.”
Prosecutors had a longer sentence in mind for Pitt.
“The State had requested 45 days jail with 12 monts’ probation for Mr. Pitt,” prosecutor John Kromholz said. “That was not accepted by the Court. It then turned into an open plea and the sentencing structure was set by the court.”
Ritenour also told the courtroom that he’d also received letters from Pitt’s children, who wrote the judge how much they love their father.
“It’s clear you love your family,” the judge told Pitt. “One little girl said she was praying for you.”
Pitt’s mother answered Ritenour’s questions during a phone call in open court. She told Ritenour that her son, 47, moved in with her after his marriage broke up. She told Ritenour that Pitt helps her around the house and doesn’t drink when he’s around her.
“He has a problem with alcohol, but it has to do with the people he hangs out with,” she told Ritenour.
Though Ritenour, who handles most of the DUI cases in Highlands County, does not shy from sentencing offenders, he said he was impressed with how Pitt handled himself. He told Pitt he was considering sentencing him to 120 days in jail, but weighing the pleas of his children, his marital separation, the fact that Pitt lives with and takes care of his mother, he went lighter.
“You decided to take care of this in front of me,” Ritenour said. “The last DUI you got was a civil infraction. It’s not as bad. I wanted 120 days in jail, my gut instinct is a minimum of about 75 days up to 120, but based on everything I won’t do that amount of time.”
Ritenour then inquired of a clerk, “When is Thanksgiving?”
With that, he ordered Pitt to jail for a 25-day term.
“I don’t want you to be in jail during Christmas,” the judge told Pitt. “I want you to be able to see your kids, but I want you to know you can’t be out driving under the influence.”
In case Pitt thought his charge wasn’t serious, Ritenour told him, “Don’t screw this up, if you get another DUI, I’m going to make you do a minimum of six months.”
Once he’s out of jail, Pitt will serve nine months probation, perform 50 hours of community service at a minimum of 10 hours a month; he must attend multi-offender DUI school, which must be completed by the end of his probation. He must not drink any alcohol, submit to random breathalyzer at his expense, and undergo alcohol evaluation every 30 days, at his expense.
He must use an Interlock device for the next year, and pay thousands in legal fees and fines.
A Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy came upon Pitt in his car, which he’d run off the road at the intersection of Lake June Road and Pine Street in Lake Placid. He was sitting in the driver’s seat, uninjured and listening to the radio. He had apparently urinated on himself.
When the deputy called central dispatch for a background check, he learned that Pitt had three previous DUIs: two from more than 20 years ago and a third DUI in New York 11 years ago.