SEBRING — David Pitt had three lifetime DUI convictions when he stood before County Judge Anthony Ritenour this week.

The 47-year-old father received his fourth DUI conviction Wednesday morning when he pleaded no contest before Ritenour. In Florida, a $2,000 fine is mandatory after a fourth DUI conviction, but the judge can go as high as $5,000. The law does not require any jail or prison time as a statutory minimum, but judges can go as high as five years in prison. The driver also can lose his or her license for life.

