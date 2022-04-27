SEBRING – Timothy Hero was in discussions with prosecutors to plead guilty in exchange for little more than time served followed by five years probation.
Hero, who had been in jail for about four years awaiting trial at the time, rejected any deals.
The 49-year-old grocery clerk considered the deal that would restore him to freedom and his life, but he felt he had a good chance at trial. After all, the young victim, whose family says is intellectually disabled, had recanted her accusations against Hero during a sworn deposition. Though she had quickly returned to her original testimony, the recantation was on the record.
On Tuesday, Hero told County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour – who was about to sentence him – that he could have taken the plea, but felt his chances were good at trial.
“I didn’t do these things,” Hero told Ritenour. “Since I wasn’t guilty, I would proceed (to trial).”
However, Hero told the judge, his gamble failed. A jury convicted him on all counts on March 10, and on Tuesday, Ritenour sentenced him to 45 years in state prison. The sentence included five years on each of the five lewd molestation counts, five years for child abuse, and 15 years for lewd and lascivious battery – all to be served consecutively. There were two other five-year sentences – for child abuse and interfering with the custody of a child – but those are to be concurrent with the 45 years.
He will also have to register as a sexual offender.
Peter Brewer, who never stopped pointing to the child’s recanting of her testimony – she at one time said nothing happened in the storage room or the bathroom of the Avon Park grocery store – urged Ritenour to give him time served.
Much of the case hinged on a store security tape from July 7, 2017, which recorded the interaction between Hero, a store employee who stocked the dairy section in the back aisle, and his victim.
For Ritenour, the security tape and testimony of the girl’s father told the story plainly – that a grown man had taken the girl to areas of the store where the camera could not record what happened.
Ritenour described what he considers Hero’s “predatory” behavior when no one was looking.
“The scariness, watching Mr. Hero look down the aisles before making his decision,” the judge said. “He puts a piece of gum, or Tic-Tac in his mouth, the hauntingness of him watching, looking and seeing who’s around. You can see that Mr. Hero is scanning, to see who is watching. To take a 14-year-old who has the emotional capacity of a child between 5 and 9 to that area. Why would you then step into the bathroom and a little further into a stall … with a 14-year-old girl and shut the door … pull the latch down?”
The girl’s father is seen on the video entering the bathroom in hopes of finding her. When he discovered Hero with his daughter in the stall, he kicked the door in and punched Hero several times.
He asked Ritenour to sentence Hero to the maximum sentence.
“I wouldn’t want him to do it to another kid again,” the father told the judge.
He said the girl, who is now 19, still has nightmares and can’t sleep some nights. She also worries that Hero still wants to hurt her. “She drew a picture in school of (Hero) killing her with a gun,” her father said. “My daughter needs justice.”
On Monday, nearly two months after the verdict, Brewer again cited the victim’s recantation and other reasons when asking Ritenour to dismiss the charges against Hero, grant a new trial for his client, or alternatively, reduce the charges to attempted molestation. Brewer told Ritenour Monday that there is no DNA or other forensic evidence indicating Hero had molested the girl.
Brewer said he will appeal the judge’s decision not to grant a new trial as well as the judge’s refusal to reduce the number of repetitive counts against Hero, which he said pose double jeopardy for his client.