A judge sentenced several defendants after they admitted to violating their probation agreements Tuesday afternoon.
Carli Shirlene Watt
Carli Shirlene Watt pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of a crash with injury in April. She was sentenced to one year house arrest on each count to run concurrently with the other. After completing that, she was to complete five years of probation. Prosecutors believe she purposefully ran her car into a victim and drove away.
The court has designated her a violent offender of special concern.
According to court records, Watt broke the conditions of her house arrest, ostensibly by leaving her home without permission.
When she pleaded no contest to violating her house arrest Tuesday, a judge sentenced her back to house arrest on the same conditions. However, she must wear a GPS monitor for the next 90 days.
Wallace Legree Jr.
A court found Wallace Legree Jr. guilty of cocaine possession and possession of paraphernalia Tuesday after he pleaded no contest to the charges.
Senior Circuit Judge J. David Langford sentenced Legree to two years of house arrest followed by three years of drug probation. Legree also will undergo drug rehabilitation and other treatment while under house arrest.
Shannon Nicole Brink
A judge sentenced Shannon Nicole Brink to two years community control for two counts of grand theft, meth possession and other charges on Aug. 15.
She was also sentenced to 50 hours of community service.
When she pleaded no contest to violating her probation by not reporting to her probation officer Tuesday, a judge sentenced her to 17 months in Florida state prison on all charges to run concurrently.
The court also sentenced two men who pleaded no contest to avoid trial Tuesday.
Jaqueeon Trazion-Antion Culbreth
Jaqueeon Culbreth was arrested in July 2021 with crack cocaine, marijuana and a concealed firearm. The court withheld adjudication and gave Culbreth three years probation after he pleaded no contest to the charges.
He admitted to violating his probation agreement on Tuesday, which led a judge to sentence him to six months community control, to run concurrently.
David Warren Ray Jr.
David Warren Ray Jr. was arrested in March 2021 and charged with domestic battery and sexual battery after forcing his domestic female partner to have sex with him.
He also is accused of hitting her, throwing a bed railing at her, and smashing her hand in a refrigerator door in March 2021. His partner told police that he forced himself on her after she told him repeatedly she did not want to have sex.
After Ray pleaded no contest to lesser charges, Langford sentenced him to three years of probation.