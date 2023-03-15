SEBRING — John Falango will stand trial in June for allegedly killing a Florida black bear and her cub on his property, a judge said during Falango’s pretrial hearing Tuesday.

Falango, who has pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of violating misdemeanor wildlife hunting laws in connection to the shootings, says he was frightened for his life when he fired a pistol at bears in a tree on his property in November 2021.

Recommended for you