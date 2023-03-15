SEBRING — John Falango will stand trial in June for allegedly killing a Florida black bear and her cub on his property, a judge said during Falango’s pretrial hearing Tuesday.
Falango, who has pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of violating misdemeanor wildlife hunting laws in connection to the shootings, says he was frightened for his life when he fired a pistol at bears in a tree on his property in November 2021.
The Sun ‘N Lake resident is charged with four counts of taking bear out of season; four counts of taking bear without a permit; taking a bear with cubs; and four counts of taking bear by illegal method.
County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour had grown somewhat frustrated by continuances in the pretrial process. He set Tuesday as the deadline for solid answers as to how the case could be readied for trial.
After prosecutors announced last week that there would be no reduction in charges, Drew Davis, Falango’s defense lawyer, told the Highlands News-Sun that he would re-submit his motion to dismiss some of the charges against Falango.
He did so Tuesday morning.
Ritenour set May 4 as a jury trial status hearing; however, he will also hear the motion to dismiss on that date. He asked the clerk to set jury selection in the third week in June.