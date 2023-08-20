Judge sets Bent murder trial for Dec. 18

BENT

Dennis Wilberforce Bent will stand trial for second-degree murder and related charges in December.

Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden set jury selection for 8:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 18. Highlands Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo told Cowden he’s ready for trial. Defense attorney Daniel M. Hernandez will defend Bent against the charges.

