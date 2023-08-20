Judge sets Bent murder trial for Dec. 18

Dennis Wilberforce Bent will stand trial for second-degree murder and related charges in December.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden set jury selection for 8:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 18. Highlands Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo told Cowden he’s ready for trial. Defense attorney Daniel M. Hernandez will defend Bent against the charges.
Prosecutors say detectives used an undercover informant to record Bent as he allegedly confessed to the murder three years ago. That recording will probably be admitted at trial.
Bent faces other charges during the trial, including one count of beating another murder defendant in county jail.
On April 16, 2020, deputies responding to reports of a shooting at 1248 Memorial Drive in Sebring found Christopher Reeves dead of gunshot wounds. The victim was on the inside of a wall that bordered the front yard with wounds to the head, chest, back, thigh, and hand. Eight, 40-caliber shell casings were found at the scene, police said.
Two witnesses across the street told detectives they saw a man in a black hoodie approach Reeves, who was sitting on the wall. The suspect fired seven times at Reeves before running up Memorial Drive. A few days later, another witness went to the Sheriff’s Office to tell them Bent had confessed to shooting Reeves.
Bent was on felony probation for possessing a gun at a school. A witness told the detectives that Bent killed Reeves because the victim owed his cousin money. Detectives then put a wire on the witness, who agreed to record Bent at his Avon Park home.
The undercover witness got into a car with Bent and asked him about the shooting.
According to detectives, Bent repeated his claim of shooting Reeves, reiterating the victim owed his cousin, who sold drugs, $16,000. He claimed his cousin gave him Reeves’ address and a gun.
Oddly, Bent was recorded saying he had some pepper with him during the shooting to confuse any sheriff K9s that may go looking for him. He said he also said he used bleach after the shooting to get rid of any gunpowder residue.
Detectives arrested Bent after that conversation.
Bent also is charged with battery on another inmate – fellow murder suspect Roosevelt Shavon Smith III, who faces second-degree murder charges in the killing of Dharmik Patel, the owner of the Avon Park 7 Days Store, in April 2020.
In the jail incident, which was caught on security video, Smith was lying on his bunk when inmate Terrell Jackson entered the cell.
Jackson began arguing with Smith, who stood up and shoved him. Three more inmates, including Bent, rushed in to help Jackson. One of them grabs Smith and slams him onto the bunk. Each of the inmates, including Bent, repeatedly punched Smith in the face and head.
After deputies broke up the attack, jail staff asked Smith why he had been attacked. He told them the fight began after he had hung a sheet on the bars of the cell, usually done for privacy.
In addition to the second degree murder charge, Bent faces other charges in connection with Reeves’ murder. He also is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and ammunition and possessing a gun in violation of a protective order – which stems from a prior 2019 conviction of being a minor in possession of a gun on school grounds.
Bent faces another five years for battery on a fellow inmate if convicted during the Dec. 18 trial.