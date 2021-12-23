SEBRING — Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada has set 8:30 a.m. March 7 for jury selection for Christopher Ray Queen, who was convicted of child pornography. His sentence was reduced from 150 years to 145 years in state prison after the 2nd District Court of Appeal agreed that one photograph in his possession wasn’t quite child pornography. Because he got five years for each pornographic image in his possession, his sentence had to be reduced by five years.
Meanwhile, Queen faces other charges, including two child molestation incidents, one in 2017 and the other in 2018. Photographic images connected to those cases could send the 54-year-old away for multiple life sentences.
When prosecutors offered him a plea deal on those charges that would have added another 50 years to his 145-year sentence, Queen turned it down, baffling prosecutors.
“That’s typical when somebody is already buried in the prison; there’s no motivation for them to work out negotiations,” Castillo said in August as Queen rejected the plea offer. “They might as well come for a trial and have some entertainment.”
So, trial it will be, Estrada ruled. On Monday, Dec. 16, attorneys on both sides said they are ready for trial.