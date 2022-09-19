SEBRING — Defense lawyer Jane Allie McNeill on Tuesday is expected to announce the motions she plans to argue in the defense of Zephen Xaver, the man accused of shooting five local women to death in 2019 at a former SunTrust bank location.

Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada set Tuesday as a deadline for McNeill to inform the court of any motions she’d likely argue in pretrial. She also has a December deadline to finish her depositions of remaining witnesses. Xaver’s previous assistant public defenders completed depositions for Xaver years ago.

