SEBRING — Defense lawyer Jane Allie McNeill on Tuesday is expected to announce the motions she plans to argue in the defense of Zephen Xaver, the man accused of shooting five local women to death in 2019 at a former SunTrust bank location.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada set Tuesday as a deadline for McNeill to inform the court of any motions she’d likely argue in pretrial. She also has a December deadline to finish her depositions of remaining witnesses. Xaver’s previous assistant public defenders completed depositions for Xaver years ago.
McNeill is expected to update Estrada Tuesday on witnesses she expects to interview in Xaver’s home state of Indiana and Connecticut this fall. Once depositions are complete and motions argued, that should leave the path clear for a trial.
Prosecutor Paul A. Wallace argued against postponing the May start of jury selection in Xaver’s trial, but Estrada, citing McNeill’s health issues, postponed it but has not acceded to her request that it begin in July 2023.
Estrada could set a trial date today. Estrada, Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, and a supervising judge have looked at trial dates in January and February. Estrada has also said he’d like to select a jury at the beginning of the year.
Prosecutors say they have been ready to try Xaver for his alleged crime.
“We have been seeking a trial for over a year now, that has not changed,” Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz said.
McNeill has hinted that she may file a motion to limit statements Xaver may have made before he was read his Miranda rights on Jan. 23, 2019. That may include what was said during the lengthy phone conversation between a Highlands County Sheriff’s crisis negotiator and Xaver as he remained inside the bank for nearly two hours.
After he was brought out of the bank, Xaver “seemed to be very cooperative, he was cordial,” Sebring Police Detective Sgt. Jeff Reinhart told McNeill in a January deposition. Reinhart, who was some 150 feet from Xaver as police walked him out of the bank, told McNeill he did not see anyone walk up to the car to speak to Xaver, who was inside the car, handcuffed.
Reinhart, the chief Sebring Police detective, was named lead detective at about the time Xaver was being led from the bank. Once Xaver was in the Sheriff’s Office interview room, he read Xaver his rights then interviewed him, he told McNeill.
Local and state law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, investigated the mass shooting at the bank. Sebring Police and the Sheriff’s Office worked together to interrogate Xaver. The suspect was driven to Interview Room 220 at the Sheriff’s Office. As Reinhart read Xaver his rights and began the interview, veteran Sheriff’s Detective Roger St. Laurent watched for a few minutes outside the room. He then walked in and introduced himself to Xaver.
McNeill also wants to make sure Xaver made no statements outside of the recorded interview, but Reinhart and St. Laurent told her the recording equipment was turned on before Xaver was brought into the room and was turned off only after the interview ended and Xaver had exited the room.