TALLAHASSEE — An administrative law judge could help give a reprieve to Iguanaland. Judge Jodi-Ann Livingstone on Wednesday ruled that state wildlife officials should not have denied a license renewal for Iguanaland, a Charlotte County reptile facility.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission decided to deny the renewal last year after two crocodile monitor lizards escaped from Iguanaland and injured pet dogs on a neighboring property, according to Livingstone’s ruling. Also, the commission cited reports dating back to 2016 of tegu lizards and other non-native reptiles being found near Iguanaland.
But Livingstone, in a 13-page recommended order, said the commission did not prove that the tegu lizards and other non-native species in the area were caused by Iguanaland. She also wrote that the escape of the crocodile monitor lizards – large lizards from New Guinea – were not caused by “flippant negligence” but were the result of a construction worker leaving an unintentional gap in an enclosure.
Livingstone also considered the reputation of Taesoon Park, the Iguanaland owner who took the licensing dispute to the Division of Administrative Hearings.
“Petitioner (Park) is an important member of the reptile conservation community,” Livingstone wrote. “Petitioner’s facility is essential to the conservation and preservation of endangered reptile species. Petitioner’s conservation efforts are widely known and respected. Petitioner provides opportunities for students and veterinarians to conduct research on rare, endangered species of reptiles.”
Under administrative law, Livingstone’s recommended order will go back to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for final action.
The dispute has come amid long-running efforts by wildlife officials and state leaders to curb non-native species that they say are a threat to Florida wildlife and habitat.