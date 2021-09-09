SEBRING — Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada will meet Friday with Howard ‘Rex’ Dimmig, the 10th Judicial Circuit public defender, to find a way forward during COVID-19.
Dimmig, who supervises all the public defenders in Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties, has banned them from entering the Highlands County Jail as the virus continues to rage.
Dimmig also has complained that the virtual court platform – the internet-based voice, video and data platform that allows for remote appearances by lawyers and clients – is not secure enough to prevent third-parties from hearing privileged discussions between lawyers and clients. The ban has led to continuances on an already crowded felony calendar.
The court saw an example on Wednesday, when Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter asked Estrada to set a new trial date for Christopher Ray Queen. Queen, already found guilty of possessing child pornography and other sex crimes, was scheduled to go to trial Monday on other child sex charges.
Carter asked for the continuance because Dimmig, his boss, had blocked jail visits and Carter had not yet met with Queen to prepare him for court.
Estrada ruled that Queen, who faces trials on charges that carry at least two life terms and is about to be sentenced to 145 years, would not receive fair justice without access to Carter.
“If he has not gone over things with this client to ensure the preparation of his case, it could result in injustice,” the judge said.
Remarking that the COVID-19 restrictions have “directly affected the court’s preparation of cases,” Estrada appealed to defense attorneys for a compromise.
“Friday we will address these matters in a forum with all parties present,” Estrada said. “Mr. Dimmig will be present, and I understand the concerns of the electronic system and some of the other things that go on and lack of privacy,” the judge said. “If we’re going to ever accomplish anything,” the sides need to find a solution, he said. “I sympathize with the plight of the Office of the Public Defender … and the fact that the pandemic has swept through the jail on a number of occasions.”
Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz also will attend, as may Highlands County Sheriff’s officials who manage inmate court appearances. The Sheriff’s Office briefly adjusted visiting hours due to COVID, but has not kept lawyers from accessing clients. They have set aside a room specifically for lawyers to meet with clients.
Meanwhile, Estrada also warned lawyers that the felony case backlog may require scheduling back-to-back trials, perhaps in January. It may require Estrada handling a trial in one courtroom, while another judge sits in another courtroom.
“It’s going to put quite a stress on people’s offices, but there is no way we can continue to set cases in one-week trial blocks,” he told the courtroom.
“What we’re waiting for is a look at the virus numbers to see if we need to do it,” he said. “We can do one or two [cases] a week. We are just going to have to do it.”