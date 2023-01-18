SEBRING — A judge who has grown impatient with what he sees as a lack of progress in the Sebring bear shooting case urged lawyers on Tuesday to reach an agreement or take the case to trial.
County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour, who has presided over the case since its inception in November 2021, was expecting to hear a motion to dismiss some or all 16 of the misdemeanor wildlife violations against John Falango on Tuesday. Instead, Drew Davis, Falango’s lawyer, told Ritenour that the case had been continued due to scheduling conflicts.
“What’s the plan on this bear case?” Ritenour asked Davis.
Davis told the judge that he needed more time to speak with prosecutors. Noting that the motion to dismiss hearing had already been postponed several times, the judge set Falango’s next pre-trial hearing for Feb. 14.
“We need to put this thing to rest, it’s been around since 2021,” Ritenour told Davis. “By Feb. 14, bring this to a conclusion,” the judge warned. “Barring extraordinary circumstances, after February 14 there will be a trial or some resolution to this case.”
Local residents who have attended Falango’s pretrial hearings for months also want a conclusion to the case.
“The trial is taking too long,” said Margaret Gleabe of Lake Placid. “We need justice.”
Joyce Rowe, who lives near Highlands Hammock State Park and its “tons of bears,” believes dismissing some charges could help close the case.
“I’m upset and I feel the judge, frankly, is the reason they’re taking so much time,” Rowe said. “The motion to dismiss has been on the docket since July. How can the two attorneys work things out until they know what they’re dealing with? Are they facing 10 charges, five charges, or one charge? Until the judge rules on throwing half of this out, they’re not going to come to an agreement.”
The motion to dismiss charges against Falango are based on what defense lawyers say are repetitive charges. For instance, he’s charged with firing at four bears and taking four bears out of season, but only two bears had been hit and killed. Nor should he be charged with taking bear out of season when Florida has not declared a bear season, the motion argues.
Ritenour is presiding over another case that alleges the illegal taking of wildlife. Valrico resident Latt Clinton Durrance is accused of illegally taking a deer in Lorida in October, court records show. The complaint from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also accuses the 50-year-old of firing his gun in public; of firing his gun near a public road; and taking wildlife near a public road.
General deer season ends Oct. 16 in Florida and picks up again in November. Durrance is accused of killing his deer on Oct. 20.
Killing the deer out of season and shooting the gun in public are first degree misdemeanors punishable by a year in jail; the two second-degree misdemeanor charges – taking game by an illegal method and taking wildlife on a road – are punishable by six months in jail and fines.
The address where Durrance allegedly broke the law, 4532 Buff Hammock Road, is a rural area near the west bank of the Kissimmee River.