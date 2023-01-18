Gavel

SEBRING — A judge who has grown impatient with what he sees as a lack of progress in the Sebring bear shooting case urged lawyers on Tuesday to reach an agreement or take the case to trial.

County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour, who has presided over the case since its inception in November 2021, was expecting to hear a motion to dismiss some or all 16 of the misdemeanor wildlife violations against John Falango on Tuesday. Instead, Drew Davis, Falango’s lawyer, told Ritenour that the case had been continued due to scheduling conflicts.

Recommended for you