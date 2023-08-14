Judge to finalize sentence in unattended baby death

Bryan Marquis Reese faces five years in prison after sleeping through the death of a nearby baby. Bruce Carter, Highlands County’s public defender, stands at his side.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden will formalize Bryan Marquis Reese five-year prison sentence Monday.

Reese, who was sentenced after pleading no contest to manslaughter of a child in July, will also serve 15 years of standard drug and alcohol probation – with early termination possible after nine years. He was ordered to take parenting classes and Administration for Children and Families training.

