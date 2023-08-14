Judge to finalize sentence in unattended baby death

Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden will formalize Bryan Marquis Reese five-year prison sentence Monday.
Reese, who was sentenced after pleading no contest to manslaughter of a child in July, will also serve 15 years of standard drug and alcohol probation – with early termination possible after nine years. He was ordered to take parenting classes and Administration for Children and Families training.
Though those are the punishments announced at last month’s plea hearing, the probation office had not yet completed a presentence investigation, which includes any prior criminal record, the defendant’s financial condition, mental health, and other factors. Reports also assign a number of points to a defendant’s crime. For instance, a Level 7 felony in Florida is worth 56 points in Florida, or 4.6 years.
The judge scheduled a hearing Monday to review the new presentence report to ensure the time Reese will serve.
Reese’s sentencing will bring to a close the sad story of a man who became intoxicated with alcohol and drugs while a baby died in his home, according to Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo.
“The defendant was responsible for the care of a child that ended up dying,” Castillo told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden during Reese’s July plea hearing. “Through that night, he was under the influence of alcohol and under the influence of drugs.”
Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives who arrested Reese say he woke up at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2021, to find that his baby had died, possibly in the morning after the mother left for work.