A judge is scheduled to hear a motion this morning to dismiss some of the charges against John Falango, the defendant in the bear shooting case from the Sun ‘N Lakes area in Lake Placid.
Falango, who told Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission agents that he shot the bears to protect himself, faces 16 misdemeanor counts punishable by one year in the county jail.
Defense lawyer William Fletcher told the Highlands News-Sun Wednesday that he plans to argue that the similar charges against his client represent double-jeopardy.
Falango is charged with four counts of hunting bear out of season and four counts of shooting bear without a permit.
“There is no bear season in Florida,” Fletcher said.
The case is more than 629 days old, due to continuances from the defense, some spurred by miscommunication between prosecutors and defense lawyers.
Falango had returned from an early morning walk on his property in October 2021 when his dog treed four bears: a mother and three large cubs. He told wildlife officers who he called after the shooting that he had felt threatened by the bears.
According to the FWC complaint against Falango, the Highlands County resident shot two of them with a Hi-point .380 pistol, causing one cub to fall to the ground. The other three bears made their way out of the tree and the mother was shot about 100 feet away from the tree and died.
News of the shooting angered many in the state, but others argue that the large bears can be dangerous. They are regularly spotted in Highlands County neighborhoods and in the yards of family homes, foraging for food or simply making their way through.
The Florida Wildlife Federation considers them a “recovered species” but they are protected under the Bear Conservation Rule, and prosecutors are against a plea agreement.
One court observer said 10th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Brian Haas, follows the Falango case closely.
In May, Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz said he was not prepared to make a deal with Falango.
“The prosecution’s position with the defense has been that we are ready for trial or they may plead open to the Court,” he said. An open plea does not result in reduced charges or a reduced sentence.