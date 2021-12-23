SEBRING — Matthew Yeager’s girlfriend plans to marry him and have her minor daughter live with them.
But the Highlands County prosecutor’s office is against allowing the 5-year-old girl to live with Yeager.
“Absolutely not,” said Assistant States Attorney Courtney Lenhardt, the prosecutor in charge of Yeager’s case.
The 32-year-old was arrested in January for discussing oral sex and other sexual situations with a different girl – his 12-year-old niece – via Facebook Messenger. Prosecutors withheld adjudication on Sept. 8 after Yeager pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of unlawful use of a two-way communications device and child abuse.
He was given 10 years probation instead of the five years in prison each charge could bring. As part of his probation, he was to have no contact with children except for minors in his place of employment. He was denied unsupervised contact with his daughter, too, until he met certain conditions.
On Tuesday, Yeager’s fiancee and Yeager himself took the stand. The reason: Yeager and his girlfriend are to be married, and her minor daughter can’t live with them unless Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada alters Yeager’s probation agreement.
Christina Dicaro, a Punta Gorda attorney, wrote in her motion that “Mr. Yeager is respectfully requesting he be permitted to have contact with all minor children so that he may attend activities (such as school functions and sports) with his biological daughter and soon-to-be stepdaughter. Additionally, Mr. Yeager is unable to cohabitate with his partner because he is not permitted to have contact with children.”
While testifying, Yeager said he had attended court-ordered counseling and was ready to be around minor children. His fiancee testified that she knew about the graphic sexual messages he’d sent to his niece. She also indicated she was confident her child would be safe around Yeager.
Estrada postponed his decision until after the new year to give the Highlands County Probation Department time to study the request. At that hearing, Yeager’s probation officer will give his opinion.
For the record, Lenhardt is against softening Yeager’s probation agreement.
“We specifically crafted this probation agreement so he can’t be around minor children,” Lenhardt said. “We cannot agree to this.”