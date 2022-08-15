SEBRING – A judge is expected to set a date today for defense lawyers to declare their intention to use the insanity defense to defend Zephen Xaver from death row.
For more than a year prosecutors have been urging Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to set such a deadline in the trial for the man who shot five women to death in Suntrust Bank in Sebring on Jan. 23, 2019.
At least five mental health experts have interviewed Xaver in the county jail in the more than three years since the bank shootings. According to prosecutors seeking to convict Xaver, Florida law required Xaver’s lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill, to notify the court within 15 days after the arraignment or the filing of a plea of not guilty whether or not they’ll use the insanity defense.
“To date the office of the public defender has not filed its notice of intent to rely upon the defense of insanity as required by law,” Prosecutor Paul R. Wallace wrote in his October 2021 motion asking a judge to deny the use of the insanity defense. Wallace said Xaver’s lawyers will try to delay the case by announcing the insanity defense close to trial. Doing so would require prosecutors to find and depose their own mental health experts, which would delay the trial.
Wallace’s predecessor, 10th Circuit Assistant State Attorney Kristie Ducharme, also urged Estrada to force the lawyers to declare an insanity defense. She made her request in August 2021, two months before Wallace filed his motion.
“With the trial fast approaching, the state’s position is that we’d like that to be resolved sooner than later, because as your honor is aware, once experts get involved, that certainly creates some issues,” she said during that pretrial status hearing.
Since then, Wallace has repeatedly asked Estrada to set deadlines for defense to depose witnesses, set deadlines for McNeill to argue motions, and to finally say whether they will rely on the insanity defense to keep Xaver off death row. He faces death if convicted in the killing of four bank workers and one customer.
The hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.