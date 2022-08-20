SEBRING — A judge on Wednesday told a witness in a murder trial that she will either show up for depositions or go to jail.
Danielle Martinez Dennis, who is listed among witnesses in the first degree murder case against Ian Dale Jobson, was ordered to appear for a deposition in July but failed to show, Highlands County prosecutor John Kromholz told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada during a show cause hearing Wednesday.
“We did not have a response at her residence, we sent our investigator out and served Ms. Dennis for depositions in June,” he told the judge. “That subpoena is attached to our petition to show cause today.”
The prosecutor told the judge that Dennis did call the office two hours after the 9 a.m. deposition, “and said she thought it was a holiday and we were closed.”
The judge then ordered her to appear for depositions on Sept. 16 at 2 p.m.
“If you’re not there, you’ll be getting a ride to the jail until they can do the deposition,” Estrada said.
Former Highlands County prosecutor Steve Houchin and Jobson’s attorney, Daniel M. Hernandez, have already deposed several witnesses, including people celebrating a birthday in the Kool Runnings Bar in Avon Park. The shooting took place on Dec. 29, 2017 – two nights before New Year’s Eve.
Witnesses in the bar told police that Jobson walked into the bar, put his arm around Mathison, put a pistol up to his side, and fired. Police arrested Jobson on Jan. 25, 2018.
One witness was dancing with friends in the back of the bar when the shooting occurred. She told investigators that she heard a loud pop and saw Mathison on the ground, twitching, with blood coming out of his mouth.
She tried to help Mathison, a childhood friend, but friends told her not to touch him. She ran outside and later gave a statement to police.
A man who was with Jobson that night told police he’d seen Jobson and Mathison arguing earlier in the evening. As the witness waited in Jobson’s car outside the bar, he heard a gunshot and saw people running out the door.
Jobson exited the bar, got in the vehicle, and the two drove off, the witness told police. The witness also told police Jobson threw a cell phone out the window after the shooting.
Last month, Hernandez told Estrada that Jobson had begun to deteriorate since his arrest on first-degree murder charges in 2018.
According to Hernandez, Jobson has begun speaking nonsensically and is now under the care of the jail’s medical staff.
“The defendant has been moved to the medical wing at the Highlands County Jail and is acting incoherently,” Hernandez wrote in his motion. Estrada ordered a competency evaluation for Jobson to ensure the defendant can understand court proceedings and aid in his own defense.