SEBRING — Jeffrey Danley is still in jail three months after a judge gave him $150,000 bond on a manslaughter charge. By court order, he has not been allowed to be in contact with his live-in girlfriend and her young daughter.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden on Wednesday upheld the court order banning any contact between Danley, the woman and her child.
That’s because the woman and child are witnesses in the beating death of their Walnut Street neighbor on Aug. 27. Though the two didn’t see the beating, the motive is tied to something victim Richard MacBain III allegedly said to the little girl. Danley also allegedly made incriminating comments to the girlfriend, Sierra Brooks, about “splitting” MacBain’s head when she came outside immediately after the beating.
The mother, Sierra Brooks stood before Cowden on Wednesday to plead with Cowden to allow her little girl to speak with Danley. Though Brooks told the judge Danley is not the girl’s father, he has been in her life for almost three years.
“Our daughter wants to be able to talk to her father, to let him know how her day went and that she loves him … just the normal everyday activities,” a weeping Brooks told Cowden.
“Mr. Danley has not tried to sway their testimony, he has not talked with either the child or Brooks about the facts of this case or solicited them to change their story,” defense lawyer Jennifer Powell told Cowden.
Prosecutor Norda Swaby said she wants to prevent collaboration among witnesses.
“They are important witnesses in this case,” Swaby said. “Sierra Brooks is an integral witness; Danley made many incriminating statements to Miss Brooks on the night of the incident.”
Detectives also say Brooks slowly backed Danley’s pickup truck up to hide Danley as he dragged MacBain down Walnut Street. Danley then allegedly left MacBain lying in front of 335 Walnut St., where friends found him – barely breathing – in the pre-dawn hours. They took him to the hospital, where he died.
“Motion to lift all contact order is denied,” Cowden said. “The integrity of the case is more important than the defendant being able to have contact with non-family members.”