SEBRING — A judge wants to give another try at trying the county’s oldest murder case.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, forced to halt jury selection earlier this month in the trial of Ivan James Sanders, will set a September date to retry him. Sanders is accused of beating a 4-year-old girl to death in his home after the child’s mother left her in his care.
However, just as Prosecutor John Kromholz and Gil Colon, Sander’s lawyer, had picked 11 of a dozen jurors, they learned that a relative of the murder victim had been in the jury pool. They also learned that a prospective juror was in the midst of the jury pool making racist statements. According to one African American juror, the man described African Americans as statistically more likely to commit violent crimes.
The lawyers and Estrada agreed to suspend jury selection until a future date.
Colon, however, told Estrada on Wednesday that he has since found another medical expert who may have information that could help Sanders’ defense.
Colon believes that what appeared to doctors to be bruises and injuries from the alleged beating were the result of sepsis the child picked up while in the hospital after the beating. David B. Ross of the Comprehensive Neuro-Behavioral Institute, who Colon has hired as an expert witness and others say vitamin deficiencies and infections can create bruising. Colon told Estrada he wants to hire another expert but promised it would not delay a second trial.
“I have been reading some new articles related to sepsis and bruising,” Colon told the judge. “We’ve found an expert capable of addressing those issues (during trial). I don’t anticipate this causing a delay.”
Kromholz responded Wednesday that he is ready for trial now but is not opposed to hearing about Colon’s new witness.
Estrada will meet with both lawyers on June 2 to make sure they’re on track for another try at jury selection in September. Jerome Kaszubowski, the Highlands County Clerk of the Court, has implemented measures to ensure that pools of prospective jurors are not tainted by outsiders or by talking about the case.
The child’s mother, who moved in with Sanders with her daughter, Mercedes Blair, a short time before the girl’s death, is expected to testify that the child was in good health when she left for work after breakfast on Oct. 14, 2014.
Sanders told hospital staff the child had tripped and hit her head on the floor. He also said he had found Mercedes passed out on the ground outside the mobile home. When police didn’t buy Sanders’ explanation for the child’s injuries, they charged him with aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder. He faces life in a Florida state prison if he’s convicted.