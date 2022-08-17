Judge wants Xaver tried at beginning of the year

Tenth Circuit Public Defender Howard “Rex” Dimmig stands to address the court Tuesday. He told a judge that Indiana and Connecticut depositions will be scheduled next month.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — A circuit judge is expected to set a new trial date for the SunTrust Bank shooter.

Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada told prosecutors and defense attorneys Tuesday that he wants jury selection to begin sometime in January, February or March.

Recommended for you