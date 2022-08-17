Judge wants Xaver tried at beginning of the year

SEBRING — A circuit judge is expected to set a new trial date for the SunTrust Bank shooter.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada told prosecutors and defense attorneys Tuesday that he wants jury selection to begin sometime in January, February or March.
“I am looking at the first of the year,” Estrada told them in court. “I’d like to set this case in February … but January is on the table, too.”
Estrada will set the date once he confers with Chief Judge Ellen S. Masters.
The trial dates proposed by Estrada on Tuesday fall far short of the July 2023 trial date requested by Jane Allie McNeill, the 10th Circuit assistant public defender representing capital murder defendant Zephen Xaver of Sebring.
Not only that, but Estrada set Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 for what he called “any and all motions that are going to be considered, so the court can make a ruling on them, take them under advisement or whatever, to do the cleanup work on all the motions.”
He also set Dec. 1 for the completion of all witness depositions, including those of out-of-state witnesses.
McNeill is on medical leave until Sept. 12, but her boss, 10th Circuit Public Defender Howard “Rex” Dimmig, was in court Tuesday to set the pretrial calendar with his counterpart, Assistant State Attorney Paul R. Wallace.
Among the motions to be considered, according to Dimmig, is a motion to suppress statements Xaver made to police on Jan. 23, 2019, the day he gunned down five women in the bank. After shooting the victims, Xaver phoned dispatchers and told them he’d shot people.
Dimmig also played coy when asked to settle two long-time requests from prosecutors. The first was to name the death-penalty certified defense attorney who will work with McNeill. Second, announce whether they will rely on the insanity defense. Florida law requires them to do so within 15 days after arraignment or the written not-guilty plea – both of which occurred in 2019.
Though Dimmig said he had a qualified second chair ready to go, he told Estrada, “the public defender is not required to disclose the name.”
As for setting a deadline for announcing an insanity defense, Dimmig said the court could address whether they missed the 15-day deadline at a later time. He also told a reporter that an insanity defense can be invoked at the last minute.
Wallace – one of Florida’s most experienced death penalty prosecutor – is adamant that the defense must announce its intentions because the hour is getting late.
“The issue of insanity has a big, big impact on the ability to be ready for trial,” Wallace told Estrada. “If they (announce that), the things that need to be done – the state being allowed to obtain all the psychological records, taking depositions of any and all expert witnesses, obtaining our own experts and having them do their doing their own evaluations (of Xaver) – does have a big impact on when the trial can actually take place.”
Dimmig also announced that depositions of Florida witnesses are scheduled for Sept. 20 and Oct. 3. Depositions for several witnesses in Indiana and a single witness in Connecticut will be scheduled once McNeill is back in the office on Sept. 12. McNeill began her leave of absence in mid-July, citing medical reasons.
The next pretrial hearing is Sept. 12.