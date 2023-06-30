Daniel Lance Maulden, whose continued defiance of domestic violence no-contact orders led to expanding criminal counts, was sentenced to five years in prison in April.
On Wednesday, nearly three months after receiving his prison sentence, County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour tacked another 180 days to Maulden’s sentence, as well as fines and court fees.
That’s because Maulden pleaded no contest to 10 counts of trying to call a minor from the Highlands County Jail. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Maulden made at least 82 calls while awaiting possible trial for the case that got him the five-year prison sentence.
Noting Maulden’s failure to refrain from contacting his victim, Ritenour told Maulden, “Understand that even when you get out in 5.5 years, if you go back to (the victim’s) place, they will snag you again.”
Maulden told Ritenour: “It is what it is; I’m ready to go.”
The Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit said Maulden tried to call the minor 82 times from the jail, but was unsuccessful during 72 of those attempts. The Highlands County prosecutor announced it was dropping those 72 counts.
In the hour before jury selection for Maulden’s trial began April 10, Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden took Maulden – who was also charged with violating his probation – through a change of plea negotiated with prosecutors.
In the case for which Maulden was sentenced to five years, prosecutors say Maulden violated a domestic violence protective order at least four times and picked up other charges as he violated the order. In fact, he was out on bond for misuse of the 911 system, harass/cyberstalk after an injunction and petty theft at the victim’s residence when he was arrested in November 2021.