Judge weighing testimony before sentencing Goad

Editor's note: SEBRING — A judge is weighing testimony from family members and prosecution witnesses before he sentences a convicted child molester to prison.
County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour, who presided over the trial of Justin Goad, 24, in February, has the option of sentencing the young man to two life sentences. A jury convicted Goad of two counts of sexual battery of a child under 12 in February. Each is punishable by life in prison.
Goad’s lawyer, Brad Wilson, argued for leniency during a Tuesday sentencing hearing in Courtroom 1B. Highlands Prosecutor Courtney Lenhart recommended at least one life sentence for Goad with a review of his sentence after 20 years.
Once Ritenour has reviewed testimony from Tuesday’s hearing, he’ll set a sentencing date.
“Judge Ritenour’s assistant will contact prosecutor Courtney Lenhart and me with possible dates for the next sentencing hearing,” Wilson told the Highlands News-Sun. “The date will be coordinated among us.”
Battery occurred in bedroom
The child victim told Ritenour Tuesday that the sexual battery occurred whenever she visited her grandparents, with whom Goad lived.
Goad’s grandmother, aunts and his victim described life in the home where Goad, 17 at the time, molested the 6-year-old relative. He spent his youth in a bedroom playing video games rather than attending school, his grandmother told Ritenour during the Tuesday hearing.
According to his grandmother, Goad’s biological mother – who family members said was addicted to drugs – died when Goad was very young.
Goad had a heartbreaking childhood, another relative told Ritenour. “He watched his mother die a slow death (from diabetes),” she said. “I think life in prison is harsh, two sentences of life in prison is doubly harsh.”
He was homeschooled for a time, but the adults in the house returned to work, leaving Goad alone in his room for some years, the grandmother testified. Goad rarely left the room unless he fished in the canal near the house. He never returned to school.
‘Tried to get him to go to school’
The grandmother tried to explain to Lenhart why Goad didn’t go to school.
“I tried to get him to go to school and he would not go,” his grandmother cried. “I encouraged him to go.”
A relative kicked Goad out of the bedroom when she needed it for someone else, the grandmother said.
“He’s not a sociopath, he’s not a monster,” she said. “It’s very painful, very painful.”
The family’s “sad and tragic” story, as Ritenour put it, was just one half of the story. The other half: a little girl ravaged by a teen male when no adults were around.
The child victim told Ritenour that the sexual battery occurred when she visited the grandparents, with whom Goad lived. A relative walked in on Goad and the minor child in bed making out at one point, Lenhart told Ritenour.
When Lenhart asked the young victim what sentence Goad should receive, the young victim answered, “Life.”
The victim’s aunt also told Ritenour that the abuse hurt the child emotionally.
It was horrible “what she endured from someone she should have trusted,” the aunt said. “She cut herself, there’s so much emotional pain. She made the statement once that she felt like a caged animal. He’s an animal. He belongs in a cage.”
Goad was himself sexually abused, Wilson said.
“Abandonment by Mr. Goad’s father, the untimely death of his mother, and repeated violent sexual abuse at the hands of his mother’s paramour contributed to the trauma,” Wilson wrote in his motion for leniency.
Ritenour will announce a new sentencing date in the next week or so.