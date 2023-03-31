Judge weighing testimony before sentencing Goad

Justin Goad, left, listens as relatives ask for leniency in his sentencing.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Editor's note: SEBRING — A judge is weighing testimony from family members and prosecution witnesses before he sentences a convicted child molester to prison.

County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour, who presided over the trial of Justin Goad, 24, in February, has the option of sentencing the young man to two life sentences. A jury convicted Goad of two counts of sexual battery of a child under 12 in February. Each is punishable by life in prison.

Recommended for you