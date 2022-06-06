SEBRING – The court will try again today to sentence Ortland Williams III for his role in the murder of Joshua Hickey. His lawyer is under court order to be there with him.
When Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada tried to sentence Williams on May 20, Williams suddenly had questions about his plea agreement. His lawyer, Megan Leigh Lazenby, was not in court to answer his questions. She was on the virtual court screen, dialing in remotely.
Estrada asks defendants a series of questions to ensure they understand every aspect of their plea and sentencing agreements. If a defendant indicates confusion about the agreement or asks a question, he halts sentencing until the defendant understands.
“I cannot go forward with this,” he told Williams that day. “If you have any questions, you should contact your attorney so you can ask her to explain it to you.”
So Monday they’ll try again, this time with Lazenby standing next to Williams.
To be fair, post-COVID court rules still allow lawyers to appear virtually, and Williams told Estrada he was OK with Lazenby dialing in from her office in Lakeland.
It was a solemn moment, however. Members of the Hickey Family were in court to tell Estrada how the murder had affected their lives. Another defendant, Mikevious Young, was sentenced to 7.5 years the same day.
“I’m the first person who found my brother that day,” Martin Hickey Jr. told Estrada. “I want to take you back to that moment. ... I watched my dad do CPR and my mother is screaming, ‘He’s dead.’”
As for Williams’ agreement, he would receive two years of house arrest followed by eight years of probation on the accessory to murder charge; the marijuana charge would bring two years house arrest and three years probation.
Williams also would be required to testify against the other defendants if necessary.
His mother suddenly yelled, “They rolling him!” and walked out.
After Estrada asked Williams if he agreed with the plea agreement, he began to read it page by page, which is his right, but his lawyer was not there to answer his questions.
He began to ask a question about the probation and Estrada stopped him and urged Lazenby, who was on the screen listening, to be in court when they try again today.