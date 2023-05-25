Judge won't let murder defendant represent himself

Accused murderer Roosevelt Shavon Smith III wants to represent himself in his upcoming trial.
Smith was in court recently for a pretrial hearing surrounding the murder of Dharmik Patel, the 7 Days Store owner he stabbed to death in April 2020, in Avon Park. Smith, whose lawyer argued during a Stand Your Ground hearing that Smith had to stab Patel to save his own life, is facing life in prison.
His lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Bruce T. Carter, asked Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden for a continuance to obtain transcripts from witness interviews. Prosecutor Richard Castillo agreed, so Cowden set Smith’s next pretrial hearing in July.
That’s when Carter told Cowden that Smith had told him that he wants to represent himself on a second charge he faces – allegedly exposing himself to a female detention deputy.
“Why would you want to abandon your right to an attorney?” Cowden asked Smith. She then described Carter as a diligent and knowledgeable defense lawyer who has worked hard for Smith. She said the defendant lacks the expertise to negotiate with prosecutors, pick a jury, argue an opening statement or perform other aspects of a trial, the judge told him.
Smith responded that he considered representing himself as a “learning experience.”
“These are life charges,” Cowden told him. With that, she denied his request to fire Carter.
There are other reasons Smith may need a trained defense lawyer, Cowden said.
For instance, Smith lost his Stand Your Ground, self-defense motion to be declared immune from prosecution in Patel’s murder. He has appealed Cowden’s denial of his motion to the Sixth District Court of Appeal.
Carter and Castillo are nearing trial readiness, telling Cowden they may be ready by August.
Smith, 32, stabbed Patel after the store owner told him he could not check the balance on an ATM card Smith had in his possession.
Patel ordered Smith from his store, but Smith refused to leave. Patel retrieved a bat from behind his counter and emerged into the lobby of the store, but Smith pulled a knife from his backpack and followed Patel behind the counter and killed him.
All of it was caught on store video.