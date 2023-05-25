Judge won't let murder defendant represent himself

Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden explains to a defendant why it’s a bad idea to represent one’s self in felony court.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Accused murderer Roosevelt Shavon Smith III wants to represent himself in his upcoming trial.

Smith was in court recently for a pretrial hearing surrounding the murder of Dharmik Patel, the 7 Days Store owner he stabbed to death in April 2020, in Avon Park. Smith, whose lawyer argued during a Stand Your Ground hearing that Smith had to stab Patel to save his own life, is facing life in prison.

Recommended for you