SEBRING — A judge on Monday refused to reduce bail for Deonte Chisolm, the 17-year-old charged with armed burglary, robbery with a deadly weapon, and tampering with a witness.
Chisolm, represented by defense lawyer Jennifer Powell, had asked for reduced bail so he can be allowed out before trial. He has remained in jail since his arrest on Aug. 17.
During the bond reduction hearing Monday, Powell asked Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to reduce Chisolm’s bond from $215,000 to $30,000. She noted several mitigating factors that she believed should lead to reduced bail for her client:
- He still needs medical care for third-degree burns he received in an unrelated event.
- He suffers from “extreme depression,” and jail is further harming his mental health.
- He has never been arrested before.
- He has lived in Highlands County his entire life.
- He will re-enroll in school if given pre-trial lease.
Estrada told Powell that he must weigh other factors beyond age and criminal history during bond hearings, telling Powell that he would not reduce Chisolm’s bond.
“At least two of the charges are punishable by life in prison,” Estrada told Powell. He then denied Powell’s request. Chisholm, who turned 18 on Nov. 6, is accused of wearing a mask as he knocked on an elderly woman’s door and demanded cash.
The 74-year-old victim told police that she gave the young man cash under duress. She closed the door and called emergency dispatchers. A Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the call and drove to the neighborhood. He spotted Chisolm walking down the street, stopped him, then searched him. The deputy said Chisolm had in possession the same amount of money the victim said she’d handed over to his assailant.
One reason the judge may have balked at reducing Chisolm’s bond: As he held the knife, police say, the defendant warned the victim to not tell anyone what happened.
In Florida, both armed burglary and robbery with a deadly weapon are first-degree felonies and carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. Tampering with a witness in a first-degree felony case is a first-degree felony, punishable by a $10,000 fine and life in prison.