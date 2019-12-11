SEBRING — Reportedly, all a jury had to do Tuesday afternoon in the civil case against Ricardo Espildora was decide the damages he owes to the plaintiff.
In the case this week against 49-year-old Espildora, who stood accused of being responsible for permanent debilitating injuries to 4-year-old Ezekiel Garcia, Circuit Judge David W. Ward granted a motion from the plaintiff’s attorney for a direct judgment.
Ward found Espildora guilty of negligence and of causing the wreck that injured Ezekiel and his mother, Isamar Loraine Gonzalez, who was pregnant with him at the time.
Ward also found that Ezekiel’s injuries are permanent.
According to the plaintiff’s attorney, Andres Oliveros, no evidence or testimony was presented to contradict the plaintiff’s case.
“The jury only has to decide the dollar amount of economic damages,” Oliveros said Tuesday.
Oliveros said before the start of the trial that any monetary award would be symbolic. Espildora is currently in prison under his March 2017 criminal conviction for DUI causing serious bodily injury and two counts of DUI causing property and/or personal damage.
Court records state Espildora asked for and received a waiver to appear in court for the trial.
Also, Ward granted the plaintiffs’ request to allow a minor — Ezekiel — to be in the courtroom during proceedings.
Having him in the room made a big difference, Oliveros said, who added that the jury was “visibly moved” by the mother’s hour-long testimony or what she has gone through every day for four years to give food and medicine to her son through feeding tubes.
“Ezekiel was trying to be as calm as possible,” Oliveros said.
At 2 months old, Ezekiel slept, yawned, fussed, smiled, cried and needed diaper changes and had to eat through a feeding tube. Nothing had changed. He is still nonverbal and communicates through expressions.
He takes multiple medications at all hours to try and control his daily convulsions.
The night Espildora’s truck hit Ezekiel’s parents’ car in November 2015, severely injuring his mother, Ezekiel was born prematurely by emergency Cesarean section.
She healed from her injuries, but Ezekiel still suffers seizures every day. Magnetic resonance imaging of his brain does not show much activity, his mother said.
“A nurse without certification” is what nurses in intensive care wards have reportedly called her after watching her care for her son on his many visits.
“They say I have to go into nursing,” Gonzalez said, and she admits it would be good if she could.
How does she get through it? Ezekiel’s smile, she said.
“He smiles through everything,” Gonzalez said. It doesn’t matter if its a 20-minute seizure.
“He just catches his breath, and he smiles,” Gonzalez said. “That’s what keeps me going.”