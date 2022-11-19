SEBRING — The 10th Judicial Circuit family gathered in the Highlands County Courthouse on Friday to honor Senior Judge Olin Shinholser’s career as a prosecutor, judge and mentor for a generation of younger judges and lawyers.

Shinholser, his wife Brenda, father Charles, and other Shinholser Family members gathered with circuit and appeals judges and a host of younger lawyers and prosecutors Friday to applaud Shinholser as the Highlands County Bar Association presented him with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

