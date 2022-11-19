SEBRING — The 10th Judicial Circuit family gathered in the Highlands County Courthouse on Friday to honor Senior Judge Olin Shinholser’s career as a prosecutor, judge and mentor for a generation of younger judges and lawyers.
Shinholser, his wife Brenda, father Charles, and other Shinholser Family members gathered with circuit and appeals judges and a host of younger lawyers and prosecutors Friday to applaud Shinholser as the Highlands County Bar Association presented him with its Lifetime Achievement Award.
“The association reserves this award for an individual whose decades of steadfast commitment to excellence and professionalism has made significant contributions in their career,” said bar association President Garrett Roberts.
After Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden recounted Shinholser’s lengthy career as well as his role as a mentor, a judicial legislative liaison in Tallahassee, and his commitment to improving court access for the public, she revealed a framed photograph of a smiling Shinholser standing behind the bench. The official photograph will hang in the Jury Assembly Room from now on.
Shinholser, who said he considered law in the seventh grade after watching Perry Mason, the 1950s television series about the master criminal defense attorney, considered federal law enforcement.
“When I was in the 11th grade, a guy from the FBI came and talked to our class,” he said. “I wanted to be an FBI agent but the first thing they do is move you where you don’t know anyone else. I decided to practice law instead.”
Judge Shinholser’s older brother, Charles Ray Shinholser Jr., was killed in the line of duty in 1988; his father Charles has three other sons, all in law enforcement. In fact, “I have five grandkids in law enforcement,” Olin’s father said. The elder Shinholser now works with families of slain police officers.
And now, his son Olin enforces the law as a judge.
Circuit Court Judges Heather Beato, Peter Estrada, Cowden, and David Ward; 6th District Court or Appeals Judge John Stargel, Highlands County Clerk of the Court Jerome Kaszubowski, Polk County Clerk of the Court Stacy M. Butterfield, Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz, Highlands County Felony manager Debbie Cunningham, and assistant public defenders, private lawyers, and law enforcement officials and many others were on hand to honor the quiet-spoken judge who urges younger folks to find ways to serve and give back to the community.
“He fits the persona of someone you would expect when you go into a courtroom. He has a wonderful temperament,” Kromholz said. “He definitely has control of his docket and the people in the courtroom. He has the respect of everyone practicing in front of him.”
Cowden cited Shinholser’s service outside the courtroom.
“He is a mentor, a friend, and a most wonderful colleague,” Cowden told the Highlands New-Sun. “His dedication is invaluable.”
She told the crowd before the unveiling: “He has a strong and professional work ethic and thorough knowledge of the law. His (practice of) serving others and giving back to the community is shaped by his faith, and he has instilled those same values in his family.”
Shinholser does not wear his faith on his sleeve; but on a day like this it’s the honest answer to the question of what guides him. Shinholser also has learned best practices from others on the bench – including those in the room, he said.
“I’ve learned from other judges and I’ve been very blessed. I’ve been given a lot of opportunities to serve,” he told the newspaper.
“I’ve worked with him since I was 25 years old, as an assistant state attorney,” said Estrada, who became a county judge when Shinholser left that post and moved to circuit years ago. “He is one of the most intelligent individuals you can ever meet on this planet when it comes to the law. He is a pillar.”
Stargel, the 2nd District Court of Appeal judge who’s known Shinolser since Stargel was on the Florida Judicial Nominating Commission circa 2000, mirrors others view of the judge.
“He’s a quiet leader. He has a real sense of what to say when – and more often, when not to say something in the courtroom,” Stargel said.
Defense lawyer Brad Wilson is one of those who learned from the elder Shinolser. The judge swore him into the bar when Wilson graduated law school.
“I was an intern with the state when he swore me to the Florida Bar,” Wilson said. “He then pulled out the next piece of paper and swore me in as a prosecutor. That’s when I became a prosecutor and a lawyer. He has a great knowledge of the law and he’s incredibly fair.”
If one really wants to know how a judge treats staff, ask the clerks. They sit right next to them every day, all day. They manage the publication of the docket and properly update the court records, entering the judge’s rules, orders, and sentences – including properly noting fines, fees, and other court costs — as the judge dictates his decisions in open court.
“He is very consistent; he’s awesome. I’ve worked with him for many, many years,” said Debbie Cunningham, felony manager for the clerk of courts. “I worked with him for seven to eight years when he was a county court judge, then when he went to circuit court.”
Shinholser knows that people who come before him are in a difficult position.
“There are so many laws with this day and time, it’s almost impossible for a person who is struggling to not to make a mistake,” he said.
Judge Shinholser is scheduled to fill in on the bench in the next week or so.