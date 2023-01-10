SEBRING — What a way to start a trial week. Judges on Monday had to solve issues with failures to appear, reluctant witnesses, and a defendant who still did not have a lawyer as jurors waited downstairs in the courthouse.
Last week, defendant Drew Fellin was ordered to provide a positive COVID-19 test to prove why he was not in court. He was told to drive to the courthouse, park outside, and present the results of the test to a bailiff.
That was Friday. On Monday morning, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada ordered Fellin arrested for failing to provide a positive COVID-19 test. Estrada asked the bailiff to check in the hall for Fellin, but there was no response. Though Fellin’s lawyer asked for a moment to call Fellin’s phone to see where he was, Estrada denied the request, saying Fellin’s time was up.
“It’s now 8:50 a.m. and Mr. Fellin was ordered to appear for jury trial selection today,” Estrada told the lawyer. He then canceled Fellin’s bond and instated a higher, $75,000, on each of the two charges. Fellin’s new trial date will be set once he’s in custody.
After months of failing to hire a lawyer, Estrada finally convinced Dunnovan Stanton to accept a public defender. His other option, Estrada said, is to stand trial this week without a lawyer. Stanton is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding police, battery on a law enforcement officer and other charges stemming from a tussle with police in a house.
When Stanton told Estrada he didn’t have a lawyer Monday, Estrada asked him, “Why not?”
Stanton didn’t have an answer.
“You are wasting time, sir,” Estrada told Stanton. “I can go down the list of how many times I’ve asked you if you want a public defender. And you refused. If you want, we can appoint one today.”
“I have concerns,” Stanton said.
“Then have a seat, we’re having a trial today.”
“Why should we wait anymore?” Estrada told him.
Stanton finally relented to accepting a public defender, which he has disregarded in the past as being “hacks.”
“Do you want a public defender? I can appoint one right now,” Estrada said again.
“Yeah, we can do that,” Stanton muttered. He sat down to fill out a public defender request. Estrada set his next hearing for Feb. 14.
The reluctant witness, who remains unidentified, was scheduled to take the stand this week in a murder trial. She called the prosecutor’s office last week to say she didn’t have time to testify. Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden ordered her arrested and held as a trial witness. She was in court Monday morning and told Estrada she will return Tuesday morning at the opening of trial.
It is not uncommon for Highlands County felony court to see all four trials postponed or settled with a sudden plea agreement. This week three of the four trials fell through, including that of Derwin Callahan, accused of attempted first-degree murder. Two witnesses, including the victim, refused to show for trial. He was sentenced to time served and sent home with five years of probation.
The trial of Jimmy Ford, accused in the second-degree murder of Alexander Nowell outside The Joint Bar in Avon Park, did go off with jury selection on Monday. The trial is expected to last until Wednesday.