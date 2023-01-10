SEBRING — What a way to start a trial week. Judges on Monday had to solve issues with failures to appear, reluctant witnesses, and a defendant who still did not have a lawyer as jurors waited downstairs in the courthouse.

Last week, defendant Drew Fellin was ordered to provide a positive COVID-19 test to prove why he was not in court. He was told to drive to the courthouse, park outside, and present the results of the test to a bailiff.

