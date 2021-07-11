SEBRING — Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada is hoping for the day he won’t have to play the role of air traffic controller, a term he uses to describe his attempt to manage incoming voice and video feeds.
Though his bosses at the Florida Supreme Court loosened COVID restrictions, Estrada and other judges continue to hear motions and communicate with defendants over Microsoft Teams. Estrada sits behind the bench in his judicial robe, his office computer screen on his desk and a second, larger screen standing not far from where lawyers directly address the jury.
When virtual court is in session, the large screen displays several images simultaneously: a masked defendant in orange jail clothes in the jailhouse courtroom across the street; a prosecutor at his desk in the Highland County State Attorney’s Office; a defense attorney staring into his laptop camera somewhere else, not necessarily in Highlands County. Estrada also must field phone calls from defendants in the community waiting for their cases to be called. They dial in from home or other location, and like everyone else, forget to turn their mute buttons on or off at appropriate times. It is easy to do; full disclosure: this reporter has also done it.
For a year or longer, Estrada and other judges have had to halt court proceedings when the video, audio or other aspect of the court’s Microsoft Team platform fails. Throughout it all, Estrada and other judges seek to maintain a sense of humor as their patience is tested.
The virtual court session of Wednesday, June 23, illustrated the challenges Estrada and other judges face in the age of online jurisprudence.
As the afternoon session begins, Estrada tells the lawyers and defendants on the big screen in the courtroom that “for the safety of your clients with other pods” he would be hearing jailed defendants jail pod by pod.
The Teams screen indicates there are at least 41 people — defendants, lawyers, members of the public — linked to the courtroom system by laptop or by phone. Those without a computer can call in to listen in and respond when Estrada calls his or her case.
Estrada then informs everyone that he will have to switch his attention to a case involving a minor in Polk County, which will require a hookup with a camera and video platform there. “We’ll see if they are there yet. “Is Polk County online?” he asks. There’s a beep sound. “Not yet,” Estrada says.
A woman’s voice booms from the large screen in the courtroom, complaining that the judge is not visible on her laptop.
“Put the camera up there, you can’t see me on the large screen. Can everybody see me?” Estrada asks. “Everybody said they could see me previously …. all the snafus that occurred this morning.”
He calls a case. Estrada asks the defendant, “Can you see me, can you see your attorney, the state attorney does not have his video on, Mr. [prosecutor] can you turn your video on?”
A defense attorney informs Estrada that her client has picked up a kidnapping charge and asks for a continuance. It is granted.
“Are we changing pods?” Estrada asks. “Yes,” comes from the screen in answer.
A female attorney’s voice suddenly booms from the video screen; she is so loud that she is difficult to understand.
Defense lawyer Jennifer Powell set up a special area with laptop and camera in her office to more easily participate in virtual court. The case order can become jumbled, she said.
”The most difficult part was two things: getting the technology to work, and the calling of cases,” Powell says. “For the jail inmates, they are called by pods to avoid mixing because of COVID. I used to be able to provide a list of my cases and they’d call them at one time.”
Meanwhile, throughout the afternoon court session, the judge can hear people waiting at home as they talk, eat, laugh, and on one day, heard someone order his dogs to be quiet.
A defendant suddenly pipes up on the phone line, complaining to Estrada that he has been waiting all day and has not been called. Estrada checks his name and tells him his case has not been called yet. Another defendant who says he hasn’t been called yet is told his case was called earlier in the day. He is told to call his lawyer.
Estrada states for the record that someone with his mute off could be heard during court using the bathroom and flushing during the morning court session. He laughs and says at times he’s heard dogs barking in people’s homes.
“Just warning everybody,” Estrada suddenly tells everyone waiting for their cases, ”we’re having some network problems here, I can already tell you because it’s flashing and if I go out that’s why and I’ll have court technology down here.”
The rest of the afternoon, buzzing, clicking and other network noise can be heard, which Estrada refers to as “Teams Meltdown.” Despite interruptions and technical issues, Estrada completes the afternoon’s docket.
In the closing moments of the afternoon’s court session, Estrada laughs and says, “Tune into the same channel on Monday. It’s going to be … bad.”