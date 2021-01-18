Imagine yourselves for a moment. You are charged with a high crime without evidence or proof and your trial is set and ready to go. You enter the court room without a lawyer. You are not allowed one. This happens in a lot of countries.
The prosecution now reads out your charges and you personally plea, not guilty. The judge now asks you to prove your innocence and, of course, you can't. You are now convicted of your high crimes and are sentenced to 25 years in prison. Sound right?
Well, it just happened in D.C. One day soon, it will happen to all of us.
Bruce Tooker
Sebring