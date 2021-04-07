SEBRING — The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative is composed of a group of Highlands County residents that vigorously support our long term relationship with Israel. During the winter months they hold a monthly luncheon meeting at Chicane’s Restaurant in Sebring. They invite speakers who talk of a wide array of subjects related to America being founded upon Judeo-Christian principles. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
A concept of Judaism named “Tikkun Olam,” meaning “Repair of the World” is an aspiration to behave and act constructively and beneficially.
To bring the concept down to earth in a practical and action orientated way, the speaker for the Wednesday, April 14 luncheon will be Judy Spiegel.
Spiegel has been President of the Humane Society of Highlands County for ten years. She is a retired nurse and now volunteers at the shelter full time. She has dedicated her life to working with the unwanted and tossed animals. It is an honor for her to serve them, nurse them back to health and watch them find their forever home.
Spiegel will speak practically of how we can “repair our world” by caring for God’s creatures by adopting them and offering them a loving life.
The HAII luncheon/meeting will be held at Chicane’s Restaurant in Sebring in one of their private rooms, Wednesday, April 14. Lunch can be ordered off their special menu beginning at 11:45 a.m. The final meeting of the season will be held, Wednesday, May 12.