Julia B. Anderson
Julia Brannen Anderson, age 84, passed away Aug. 11, 2021 in Sebring, Florida.
Born, raised and married in Georgia, Julia first moved to South Florida and moved to this area about 35 years ago with her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Colon Anderson. She is survived by Colon and her sons Ken and Jeff Anderson along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her brother, Michael Brannen.
A long-time member of Heartland Christian Church, she loved golf, fishing, bridge and reading.
Julia touched so many lives in a loving way as she lived her faith and was kind to everyone she met.
All who knew and loved her are welcome to attend the celebration of Julia’s life, which will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Secret Gardens Winery & Farm, 8222 W. Josephine Road, Sebring. For questions, call Ken at 863-458-2773.