Courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway
This home is located at 3024 Vistabrook Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $219,900 and is listed with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate with BHHS Florida Properties Group.
This home was built in 2004 and features over 1,450 living square feet (under air condition) and over 1,990 total square feet (under roof). Located just off the beaten path in a country setting, yet very close to everything. This is the perfect place to spend that quality family time. Imagine swimming throughout quarantine in your very own pool paradise backyard setting.
Interior features are the ever popular “Great Room” that is perfect for entertaining and still being a part of it all. The split open floor plan has the en suite on one side of the home and the guest bedrooms and bathroom on the opposite side. Great for company or raising a family.
This property boasts high ceilings with planter shelves for your personal decorating touches. You will enjoy the kitchen counter bar that overlooks the living and dining room. The en suite bathroom was renovated recently adding some really nice modern touches. There is a 14-by-10-foot enclosed rear lanai (porch) that conveniently gives you covered space to enjoy the fiberglass pool. The screened area around the pool allows you to enjoy it all year long.
Home has a great front elevation look with raised front entry and preferred side entry garage. Nestled in a country setting for that private feeling. Imagine having those bonfire nights by your poolside retreat.
This home is offered by Berkshire Hathway HomeServices Florida Properties Group with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate. You can reach Dawn directly at 863-381-0400 for your private tour.
MLS 276114