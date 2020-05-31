June B. Kinney
June Brookman Kinney 94, formerly of Averill Park, New York died on Saturday May 23, 2020 at St. Peters Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born in Albany, New York, June was the daughter of the late Dr. John L. and Harriet Brookman and sister of the late Barbara Brookman French. June attended St. Agnes School and was a graduate f Milne High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College and received her New York State Teacher Elementary and Art Certifications through Russell Sage College. June began her teaching career in the Averill Park schools and then moved on to be an elementary art teacher in the Troy City schools, retiring in 1981. She raised her family on Crooked Lake in Averill Park and enjoyed her retirement in Lake Placid, Florida.
June was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, United Daughters of the Confederacy, National Society of Colonial Dames, NYS Teachers Retirement Assoc, the American Legion, VFW, Moose and Elks.
June was a strong independent woman and most definitely proved that after a tragic accident in Florida which was like a bump in the road for her. June loved people and once a friend you were a friend forever. She would go without so she could spoil her friends and family. The water, sun, music, dancing and food were what made her world fun. Every night was a get together with friends, music and laughter. June was an adventurous, spirited, spur-of-the-moment girl ready to go whether it be for a dinner out or an invite on a cruise. Even with all this life of fun, June was still a practical person.
June was the wife of the late Morell Kinney for 40 years and for 17 years Clifford Hilton was the love of her life until his passing. June missed her canine companion Bum and her feline companion Edward.
Survivors include her children, Glenn Kinney of Westerlo, David Kinney of Cohoes, Linda (John) Hill of Averill Park and Barbara (John) Fogg of Scotia; her grandchildren, Stephen Kinney, Kristen Kinney Wibby, Lauren Hill Cross, Lindsey Hill and Kathleen Fogg; her step grandchildren, Kristen Hill Burns, Eric Fogg, Edward, Al, Scott, Dave and Michael Moak, and 20 great-grandchildren a niece and two nephews.
The service will be private for the family with burial in the Sand Lake Union Cemetery.
The family would like to extend its sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff and residents of St. Peters Nursing Home who became our extended family and loved and cared for June when we could not be there due to isolation protocols.
To remember June in a special way, donations in her memory may be made to the Activities Dept. of St. Peters Nursing and Rehabilitation, 301 Hackett Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.
Visit ww.perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.