LAKE PLACID — June Donihi of Lake Placid has had a lot of surprises in her 100 years, but her friends managed to pull off a 100th birthday party without her knowing about it. They drove her to the Seventh-Day Adventist social hall in Lake Placid on her birthday, June 12. When she went inside, there were almost 60 people waiting for her.
Her fellow church members, friends, neighbors and caregivers had decorated the hall and had all kinds of gifts ready for her. A spaghetti luncheon was prepared, too. But the decorated cake said it all – Happy 100th Birthday.
Born Margaret June Donihi, everyone called her ‘June’ back in Pennsylvania where she grew up on a farm. She said her job was to keep track of things on the farm. She and her husband moved to Lake Placid back in the early ‘70s, but her husband died shortly after. Her son also passed away and her nephew then lived with her. Upon the nephew’s death last year, Donihi’s neighbor stepped in to keep an eye on her.
That neighbor, Shellie Hobson, and her daughters, Corrina Hobson and JaSara Worley, don’t really have to do a lot, according to them. They said that the birthday girl doesn’t take any medications, except for her vitamins.
In the mornings, she makes her way out to her swing on the front porch and loves to watch the birds at the bird bath. She also loves the flowers. Sometimes, when they try to help her, she says, “I’ve got this. I don’t need any help!” She’s very independent in spite of using a walker.
Another person who watches out for Donihi is Brenda Lowder, a member of the church. She has known her for 10 years and met her on her 90th birthday. Lowder was responsible for putting the surprise party together.
During the party there was still another pleasant surprise when Dr. Antonio Roa, a well-respected local physician, sat down at the piano bench and started playing “Happy Birthday” while everyone sang along. Young and not-so-young in attendance had a great time.