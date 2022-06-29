The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County encourages all men to get regular check-ups and take care of their health needs all year long. Taking care of yourself is part of taking care of those you love. You can’t be there for them if you aren’t maintaining your own health and well-being and setting the example for others around you. Women, this is your chance to show how much you care by taking the men in your life to their appointments and supporting their healthcare needs.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), men have higher mortality rates than women for 9 out of the 10 leading causes of death in the United States, including heart disease, cancer, accidents and unintentional injuries, diabetes, suicide and intentional self-harm, and chronic liver disease and cirrhosis. Men should talk to their healthcare provider about regular screenings for diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, cancers (prostate, colorectal and skin in particular) and sexually transmitted diseases, such as HIV.
Recently, I was reminded of the importance for men to get regular health screenings during several conversations with a local prostate cancer survivor. He has made it his mission to encourage all men in Highlands County to have a prostate exam and test, stressing that this small step can save hundreds of lives. He understands that some men don’t have access to a regular health care provider but urges them to seek out alternatives that are available. One of those alternatives is the health department.
The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County provides men’s health services at our Primary Care Clinic at the Sebring office. We offer a wide range of screening and testing services, including prostate, and help with chronic disease management for such conditions as high blood pressure and diabetes. Should a screening test come back indicating the need for additional services, our clinical staff will provide a referral. As with most of our programs, there is a sliding-scale fee for those who are uninsured or underinsured, and we do take most insurances. Nobody will be turned away due to inability to pay.
Let’s not forget that mental health is a key factor in overall health. While it has often been seen as a taboo subject, discussion of how to make good mental health part of regular health check-ups has begun to take a more prominent place in healthcare planning. Recently, while driving, I heard an ad on the radio for a new mental health service – 844-YOU-OKAY. Being a bit skeptical about these types of things and worrying that this is another well-intentioned group that will connect you with a therapist in 24-48 hours or so, I decided to call the number and see what makes them different.
A very nice young man answered my call and identified himself as “Raymond”. I explained who I was and why I was calling, then asked him to tell me about the service his organization provides. Raymond explained in detail that they do tell callers about local resources for the area in which they live, provide emotional support at the level the caller needs, and do a follow-up call in a couple of days. Their specialists are trained for crisis scenarios and do assessments for immediate needs should they feel the caller is in distress. There is also a suicide prevention program that can be brought into the conversation. Red flags are monitored during each call and wellness checks may be ordered. Raymond offered to send me the list of resources for Highlands County, which he did shortly after we hung up. Overall, I was heartened to know that this resource is out there. Again, the number for anyone who needs it is 844-968-6529 (844-YOU-OKAY).
I would like to thank the gentleman who called me to share his prostate cancer story and the passion that now drives him to help all men get screened. As he told me earlier, a cancer diagnosis can change your whole life and that of the ones you love. So, won’t you please take time to get screened? Women, won’t you please urge the men in your life to take that time? It really is a small amount of time compared to the time you may lose if you don’t.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.