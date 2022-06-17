SEBRING — A weekend of Juneteenth celebrations will mark the second year it has been a holiday. The City on the Circle will be the site of free festivities hosted by Highlands County Citizens with Voices.
On Saturday, the fun starts at noon with a street party on Lemon Avenue in Sebring. Food vendors will have a variety of foods and drinks to purchase. Highlands County Citizens with Voices founder Ada McGowan said the vendors will have something for everyone from jewelry and accessories to clothing.
Enjoy both live music and a DJ. A spoken word contest will take place for those in grades K-12. The theme is “Knowledge of Juneteenth.” Bounce house inflatables will be waiting for the kids.
A parade for everyone will line up at United Methodist Church, across from Sebring Middle School at 2 p.m. And step off will be at 3 p.m. sharp. Everyone is welcome to walk or drive in the parade. There is no fee to enter it. Those who wish to observe can do so downtown with good viewing on S. Ridgewood Drive, along Sebring Parkway to Lemon Avenue. Bring a lawn chair for a place to sit at the parade.
Rounding out the day will by a bring-your-own-fireworks display. Organizers stress there are not to be any weapons at the fireworks show and warn the police will be out in force.
“It’s a celebration of our forefathers for making this day available,” McGowan said.
The Grand Marshal of the parade is John Folster, who at 97, is one of the oldest veterans in the county and came from the Washington Heights area.
“Juneteenth has been a long time coming,” McGowan said. “There’s been so many other holidays that have been recognized that it’s time for the African American Independence Day to be recognized as well. Last year made it a national holiday.”
The fun doesn’t stop on Saturday. Come hungry to the free community potluck picnic at 3 p.m. at 749 Booker Ave. in Sebring. Bring your favorite dish to share and drinks to stay hydrated. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket.
For anymore information of the parade or picnic call McGown at 863-381-5485.