Juneteenth is about our children learning their history so they can fashion their future.
That was the unofficial theme of Saturday’s joyous Juneteenth celebration on Lemon Avenue in Sebring.
Greg Brown, a father of six, spoke of his children’s future as street vendors offered lemonade, chicken barbecue, baked goods, T-shirts and other fare.
“Juneteenth means everything, I ride on the backs of the people who came before me,” Brown said. “I cannot stay home and not support this.”
Though the Emancipation Proclamation came on Jan. 1, 1863, enslaved people in Texas didn’t get the word – or if they did, Confederate troops wouldn’t allow their release until June 19, 1865. That’s the day 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay and announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved black people in the state were free.
Brown and other parents at Lake Placid’s celebration spoke of keeping their history alive for their children.
Brown, for instance, sees Americans attacking black history, canceling curriculum in public schools and diminishing voting rights.
“There’s too much censorship, they want us to forget our history, but we can’t forget it,” said Brown, whose wife is also a teacher. “If we erase it, we’re not going to see the effects on our children for five, six, seven or eight years down the line. You’re taking away from your future in the whole.”
This is not to say the celebration was completely a political affair; it was about families and love of community and being free Americans.
“This is our African American independence day,” said Kizzy Milhouse, who sold flavored lemonade from her booth. “We also celebrate July Fourth as Americans.”
E.J. “Earnest” Smith, 13, watched from a chair as his grandmother, Mildred Smith, and his mother, Troyvonne Dawkins selled Christ-centered T-shirts. Mildred Smith and Dawkins attend Watch Night in neighborhood churches every New Year’s Eve. The event recounts New Year’s Eve 1863 when slaves waited in churches for news of the impending Emancipation Proclamation.
“Juneteenth means when we black people were freed,” Smith said. “We celebrate it on June 19 each year.”
Tikeyria Taylor, a young lady wearing a Black History Month T-shirt, recounted what she had learned. “It’s a holiday when slaves found out they were free, they started buying land and things,” Taylor said. “Juneteenth officially became a holiday in 1980.”
When asked if she had written an essay on it, she said, “Yep!”
Pastor Lynette Higgins-Orr walked about, saying hello to friends and praying. Army veteran Alfred Welch held court at the new veterans memorial he, his brother Gary and other neighborhood veterans built by hand.
“I did it for the United States of America, the soldiers that serve, I don’t care what color, race or creed,” Welch said. His name as well as the names of other local veterans – including his father — are memorialized in the memorial’s bricks.
Nevertheless, the celebrants could not ignore what they see as an attack on their legitimacy. The Florida Legislature in 2022, for instance, signed a law banning voter registration drives by the NAACP and other third parties.
“This is what Juneteenth is about, our ancestors shed their blood for the right to vote as well as the right to be free,” said Pat Henderson, political action chair with the Highlands County NAACP. “Juneteenth is something to respect and always carry with you and understand the importance of getting out to vote.”
Ada McGowen, who organizes the annual Juneteenth Celebration, said this is about the next generation of African Americans, in fact, all Americans.
“It’s so important that our young people know and recognize what Juneteenth actually is,” McGowen said. “I think it’s mandatory that they know their heritage, they need to know what to expect later, and we need to teach them.”