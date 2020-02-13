SEBRING — You’ll see some interesting things at the Highlands County Fair, but probably few as creative as results of the Junk Bucket Challenge.
The event, sponsored and supplied by The Home Depot, offered up 20 buckets with 19 various home improvement items, and participants had to use all of them — including the bucket — to make something useful, workable, artistic or all three, said Patty Lloyd of the Community Arts & Crafts Booth at the Highlands County Fair.
It was an idea that came to Lloyd this year from people who visited the International Association of Fairs and Exposition’s Annual Convention in December.
Out of the 20 buckets put out at the event, 11 kids 17 and younger took kits and eight of them brought back projects.
Likewise, eight adults 18 and older constructed projects. Lloyd said.
She only recognized four of the names, meaning at least three-fourths of the entries were by people who had not competed before now.
All entries were judged by staff from The Home Depot, Lloyd said, and none of the entries had names on them at judging.
The three winning kids were:
- Kelsey Largent won first place for a pink flamingo.
- Reagan and Reese Richard won second place for a “blue butt pig” they named “Duke.”
- Brian Dean won third place for a sailboat/pirate ship.
In the adult category:
- Lloyd won first place for a working balance scale.
- Rachel Moore won second place for a functional bat house.
- Tina Christy won third place for a hot air balloon suspended over a small town.
Official awards were given Wednesday night, although the ribbons were awarded early on in the Fair, Lloyd said.
She also said all entries would be displayed for a month at The Home Depot in Sebring.