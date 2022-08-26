SEBRING — A murder suspect’s trial was marred Thursday – not by faulty court technology – but by individual jurors. Neither action was intentional.
First, the 8:30 a.m. trial start time was held up by a late juror, who called in to report he’d had a flat tire. As the hour clicked by and several calls to his cell phone went unanswered, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada suggested starting court and using an alternate in his stead. But he called in to say he was 10 minutes away, so the judge waited for his arrival to start the trial, about an hour later than expected.
The trial involving defendant Daryl Cason continued without interruption until early afternoon.
Then, in mid-afternoon, a juror fell asleep, apparently not overly excited about firearms expert James Kwong’s testimony linking the bullet casings and bullet fragments to the gun tossed from the vehicle. Estrada called the juror’s name out several times until he awoke. After Kwong completed his testimony, the judge gave the jury a 15-minute break.
Once jurors had left the courtroom, Estrada asked Cason and his attorney, Yohance McCoy, if they wished to replace the napping juror with an alternate juror. The decision was made to dismiss him, leaving 12 jurors and one alternate for the rest of the trial. The judge will then dismiss the second alternate – who is still a secret – once the jury is ready to deliberate, possibly early next week.
Cason is accused of shooting down Aaron Hankerson outside Shooter’s Bar in Sebring on Oct. 19, 2016. He faces life in prison if convicted by the 12-member jury.
The trial resumes Friday morning.