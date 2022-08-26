SEBRING — A murder suspect’s trial was marred Thursday – not by faulty court technology – but by individual jurors. Neither action was intentional.

First, the 8:30 a.m. trial start time was held up by a late juror, who called in to report he’d had a flat tire. As the hour clicked by and several calls to his cell phone went unanswered, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada suggested starting court and using an alternate in his stead. But he called in to say he was 10 minutes away, so the judge waited for his arrival to start the trial, about an hour later than expected.

