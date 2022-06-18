LAKE PLACID — Canadian national Courtney Robichaud is in Highlands County jail after a jury convicted her of burglary and criminal mischief Tuesday.
After she is sentenced at a later date, Robichaud could be deported to Canada.
Florida law states that any immigrant — including those with lawful permanent residency — is convicted of a crime, he/she could face removal proceedings or deportation. Burglary with assault is a first-degree felony, and is a violent crime.
Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz said his office does not inform U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when foreign nationals commit violent crimes or other serious offenses. The crimes are automatically reported to the federal immigration database and a determination of whether to pursue deportation is made from there.
Robichaud has been arrested and convicted three times for driving on an expired driver’s license in Highlands County and once for possessing drug paraphernalia, court records show.
Highlands County Assistant State Attorney Tatiana Dimitroff told a jury Tuesday that she had breached a home where her sister, Shannon Carsten, and Brice Swank – who fathered a child with Carsten – were living. The small child was in the house at the time of the break in, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies reported.
Here’s how trial witnesses say happened:
Robichaud, according to Swank and Carsten and responding officers, was drunk and angry when she started banging on his front door and ringing his doorbell.
Carsten opened the door and her sister came into the house, demanding to talk to her sister, Carsten testified. The two went toward the garage where Robichaud shoved her sister. Swank, who told police he saw the shove, ordered Robichaud to leave the property.
She instead re-entered the house again through unknown means but was ordered off the property again. Robichaud drove off, the arrest affidavit states, but returned again and started banging on the door again She also went over a fence but couldn’t find a way into the house.
Robichaud then broke a front window with either her fist or a stone, the police report states. She also may have cut herself on the glass, because Sheriff’s Deputy James D. Lethbridge, who arrested her, saw blood on her arms and hands.
Swank said on the stand Tuesday that Robichaud had reached through the broken window, swept the curtains aside and yelled into the house. She was screaming and raging, which frightened him and the child, according to Swank.
Defense Attorney Paul Bass got Swank to admit that he hadn’t seen Robichaud break the glass, and on cross-examination showed that the child was not in the living room when the glass broke but was elsewhere in the house. Bass also sought to portray the event as an argument between sisters, not a burglary. He argued that there was no proof that Robichaud entered the home after the window was broken.
Dimitroff broke it down for the jury.
“(Robichaud) was identified as the person who broke the window, the property belongs to Mr. Swank … the damage was done, she broke the window, and it was wrong and intentional to do so, and she did not have legal justification to do so.”
In the end, the jury voted to convict Robichaud. She was taken to jail to await sentencing. Burglary is a third-degree felony in Florida, punishable by five years in prison.
Carsten, Robichaud’s sister, spent time in prison after a dispute over the child several years earlier, court records show.
While on the stand Tuesday, Robichaud said U.S. officials are going to renew her green card soon.
On Jan. 16, 2015, when Carsten’s 1-year-old daughter locked Carsten out of her residence for being intoxicated, Carsten broke the front window and entered, police said in their arrest report.
After her grandmother and mother told a responding officer that they would watch the child until Carsten sobered up, he left. The women called him to return after Carsten allegedly shoved her 80-year-old grandmother and punched her mother in an attempt to get her child back. She was found guilty of domestic abuse but prosecutors did not pursue the charge of battery on a person older than 65.
That following May, a Highlands County court judge ordered temporary custody of the child be given to Swank. When Swank and his parents went to Carsten’s house to pick the child up, she jumped in her Ford van and drove off with the child, hitting speeds of more than 100 mph, according to a 911 recording of a call Swank made while chasing her.
Police eventually ran her down at the Lake Placid CVS and arrested her on a DUI, interfering with custody and child abuse. She was sentenced to two years in state prison in September 2019.