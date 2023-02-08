SEBRING — A jury took an hour to convict a former Sebring Dunkin’ Donut manager of sexual activity with a minor Wednesday.

The verdict came after a two-day trial during which Bruce Luis Torres vehemently denied performing oral sex on a 16-year-old employee in 2018. Nor could law enforcement witnesses produce photos, texts and other evidence of Torres and the victim’s communications, a central part of the state’s case.

