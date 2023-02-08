SEBRING — A jury took an hour to convict a former Sebring Dunkin’ Donut manager of sexual activity with a minor Wednesday.
The verdict came after a two-day trial during which Bruce Luis Torres vehemently denied performing oral sex on a 16-year-old employee in 2018. Nor could law enforcement witnesses produce photos, texts and other evidence of Torres and the victim’s communications, a central part of the state’s case.
On Tuesday, the victim testified that Torres told her to take her clothes off in the back seat to save her job at Dunkin’ Donuts. She tearfully told a jury that Torres had then performed oral sex on her.
Torres, however, denied all of it from the stand Wednesday. He had driven to a home where the employee had spent a sleepover with friends to collect her apron, employee name tag, and have her sign paperwork ending her employment, he told the jury. The victim had failed to show up for work on Saturday, the day before, as well as Sunday morning, the day Torres drove to the home to give the victim her last paycheck.
According to the victim, she texted her location to Torres that morning so they could talk “about work.”
Here’s what the victim said happened next:
When Torres arrived outside the home where the victim had spent the night, she came outside and got into Torres’ car. She told the jury she was worried about how her father would react to her losing her job.
She said Torres then told her that she “owed him” for keeping her out of trouble at work. Torres told her to get in the back seat of his car, at which time he told her to undress, she said. The victim said Torres then got into the back seat and photographed her with her clothes off.
Defense lawyers pointed to issues with the state’s case.
Though the victim testified that she had photographed herself and texted those photos to Torres a few days earlier, Lake Placid police – who seized the phones belonging to Torres and the victim – could not retrieve any nude images or other communications from the phones. The victim testified that she deleted the images and texts so her father wouldn’t see them. Torres denied ever texting or communicating with the victim over social media.
Torres’ version of events is entirely different. He said the girl began to panic about losing her job while she was in the front seat.
“Is there no way to get my job back?” Torres testified the girl asked him. “‘I will do whatever you want to do.’ She was crying but there were no tears,” he said. “She went right to the back seat, saying, ‘I’ll do whatever you want. I told her to get out several times.’”
The victim said Torres told her, “You owe me for saving your job.”
Torres, however, said he was talking about a $40 paycheck advance the victim owed the store. The store regularly allowed employees to obtain small advances, which would be deducted from their paycheck or paid back in cash. Torres said it is not uncommon for Dunkin’ Donut managers to meet former employees to retrieve aprons, the trademark visor cap, and name tags from them. They also have the ex-employees to sign exit paperwork.
Assistant State Attorney Tatiana Dimitroff, who rested her case Tuesday afternoon, said Torres lied on the stand to save himself.
“You have to ask yourself,” she told the jury, “what is believable here? We don’t ask you to leave your commonsense at the door. Return with a verdict of guilty.”
“Mr. Torres was just a manager at Dunkin’ Donuts, he’s just trying to pick up the things he needs and give her her last paycheck,” Assistant Public Defender Todd Sholl told the jury in his closing argument.
“When police searched his phone, they only found pictures of his family.”
Torres, who faces up to 15 years in state prison, will be sentenced Friday.