SEBRING — A jury found Daryl Cason guilty of first-degree murder and other crimes after deliberating into Friday evening.

The verdict followed a day of jury selection on Monday and four days of testimony from multiple law enforcement witnesses and — perhaps most importantly — testimony from the woman who said she saw Cason and his co-defendant, Freddie Washington, fire their bullets into Aaron Hankerson more than five years ago. Washington is already serving two life sentences for the Hankerson killing.

