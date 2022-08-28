SEBRING — A jury found Daryl Cason guilty of first-degree murder and other crimes after deliberating into Friday evening.
The verdict followed a day of jury selection on Monday and four days of testimony from multiple law enforcement witnesses and — perhaps most importantly — testimony from the woman who said she saw Cason and his co-defendant, Freddie Washington, fire their bullets into Aaron Hankerson more than five years ago. Washington is already serving two life sentences for the Hankerson killing.
Laurel Carroll took the stand on Wednesday and pointed to Cason as one of two men who shot Hankerson dead outside the now-closed Shooter’s Bar on Oct. 9, 2016. Carroll was with Hankerson inside the bar as he flashed a thick fold of cash in front of a crowd of people, a move prosecutor John Kromholz said caught the eye of Cason and Washington.
The two had driven to Sebring from Clewiston to attend a concert and decided to rob Hankerson when they saw the money, Kromholz told the jury Tuesday in opening statements of the trial.
According to Carroll, the two walked up to her and Hankerson with their guns held behind their backs. She testified that they kept firing at Hankerson after he lay on the ground. She told the jury that she watched as they rummaged through his pockets and took a bundle of cash from Hankerson’s pockets. As she kneeled down to comfort her dying friend, she told the jury, Washington put a pistol to her face and ordered her to move away.
Both Kromholz and Yohance McCoy, the lawyer defending Cason, disclosed the fact that Carroll was arrested for petit theft, a crime of dishonesty.
During closing arguments Friday, McCoy played a video of bar patrons that showed Hankerson leaving without Carroll by his side. He also argued that Carroll may have not seen anyone shoot Hankerson.
“Was she there when Mr. Hankerson lost his life?” McCoy asked the jury. “If she wasn’t there, she can’t truly tell you what happened. When people ask what is reasonable doubt, it’s these little pieces you start stacking.”
The revolver belonging to Cason had a jammed casing and five unfired bullets, but Kromholz argued that Cason was guilty of felony first-degree murder, which assigns equal guilt to others involved in a felony that leads to the death of another. He argued that Cason could have held the defective revolver and still be guilty of participating in the armed robbery that led to Hankerson’s death.
Police witnesses included the medical examiner, who described how Hankerson died from his injuries; patrol officers who pulled the car over and found Hankerson’s money in Cason and Washington’s pockets; a ballistic expert, who connected bullet casings to guns in Cason and Washington’s possession; and a DNA expert.
Hankerson’s family was in the courtroom all week, listening to testimony but leaving the courtroom when the medical examiner displayed photos of their deceased son and nephew’s body.
The jury also convicted Cason of robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence. McCoy asked Estrada to acquit Cason of the last charge, but the judge denied the request.
Cason faces life in prison when sentenced.