Jury finds Harvell not guilty in son's death

SEBRING — Geri Harvell broke into tears and hugged his lawyer Thursday after a jury of six women found him not guilty of killing his 43-year-old stepson.
Harvell claimed self-defense in the March 26, 2021, shooting of his stepson, Jason Hernandez. He claimed Hernandez had a knife in his hands as he advanced on him in Geri’s living room.
“We are grateful for the jury’s verdict,” Wilson said as his client, 82, prepared to walk free after more than a year in jail. But he’s not free yet. He returns in August for a hearing on one count of witness tampering based on phone calls he allegedly made from the county jail.
Thursday’s verdict followed powerful closing arguments by Assistant State Attorney Norda Swaby and Harvell’s lawyer, Brad Wilson.
Swaby reminded the jury that there was no evidence of a knife in the hands of Harvell’s victim, and no evidence that anyone had tried to hide one.
“The primary issue of this case is, did Geri Harvell have a right to use deadly force against Jason Hernandez? Based on the evidence in this case … the answer to that question is, he did not.”
Swaby also argued that Hernandez, who had a blood alcohol level “four times the legal limit” could not have pulled a knife and otherwise be a threat to the older man.
Meanwhile, Wilson argued that police had failed to investigate the knife and failed to interview neighbors about the stepson’s abuse of his stepfather, and urged jurors to discount Cathy Harvell’s version of events.
Three people witnessed the shooting: Geri Harvell, his wife Cathy Harvell, and Hernandez. Though Geri Harvell told detectives Hernandez stood up, pulled his shirt off and said, “It’s you again” before advancing on him, Cathy Harvell has denied her son took a step toward her husband.
She testified against Harvell Tuesday, telling jurors, “My son never bothered anyone.”
Swaby cross examined Geri Harvell about the moments leading up to the shooting. According to police, Geri Harvell was in his bedroom about 11 p.m. when he heard his wife and stepson arguing. His pistol was in the pocket of his bathrobe when he emerged. Hernandez was sitting in a recliner but stood when Harvell approached.
Though Geri Harvell told the jury he saw the blade of a pocket knife in the younger man’s clenched fist, Cathy Harvell told jurors her son did not have a knife in his hand. She contends her husband shot her stepson out of anger.
Swaby also asked the defendant why he didn’t tell the detectives about the knife. Harvell said he told police when they arrived on scene, but Swaby played a recording of Harvell’s interview with Highlands County Sheriff’s detective Melissa Kurtz. During that interview, Harvell did not mention the knife.
“He had plenty of opportunities to do so, but he didn’t,” Swaby said.
Cathy Harvell was the prosecution’s chief witness, but she came out stridently against her husband while saying her son never did anything wrong. Wilson argued that she wanted her husband to be punished for shooting her son and accused her of being dishonest.
Wilson asked another neighbor about Cathy Harvell’s testimony that she’d never told anyone to mind their “F’ing” business when they asked about her son.
“I don’t like the F word, I don’t use it,” she said on the stand Monday.
“Cathy told me to mind my own F’ing business, all the time,” the neighbor said.
He also told the jury Cathy Harvell had a motive to blame her husband.
“Money was on her mind from the beginning,” Wilson said. “Remember she told Detective Kurtz, Geri was going to get a divorce and keep his mother’s inheritance to himself.”