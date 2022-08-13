LAKE PLACID – A jury found Nicholas William Burrell not guilty of resisting arrest without violence Wednesday, but that was not the only good news he received during the day-long trial.
Burrell was also on trial for failure of a sex offender to register a vehicle, which can bring five years in prison.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, citing the language prosecutors used in the document charging Burrell with failing to register, agreed to acquit Burrell of that charge.
Burrell, who became a convicted sex offender after writing a sexual letter to a minor, is required like other sex offenders, to register home address, vehicles, and internet presence, such as passwords and YouTube, Google, and other accounts. Failure to do so is a third-degree felony punishable by five years in Florida state prison.
Burrell’s arresting officer is a Highlands County Sheriff’s detective who monitors sex offenders in the county. Detective Sgt. Louis Ramos wrote in Burrell’s Sept. 9 arrest affidavit that he stopped by Burrell’s Sebring home during work hours. When he found Burrell at home, he asked him if he drove any work vehicles. When Burrell answered that he operated many vehicles for his employer but none were registered to him, Ramos called Hardee County to find out if Burrell drove a work vehicle.
As he arrested Burrell, Ramos wrote in his arrest report, the defendant struggled against the handcuffs and resisted Ramos’ attempts to put him in his police vehicle.
During the trial Wednesday, Burrell’s attorney, defense lawyer Robert Tucker, described why the judge acquitted his client of the registration charge.
“The charging document that was written listed the sexual offender statute, but the definition for ‘vehicles owned’ is listed in the sexual predator statute,” Tucker said.
“This was not a vehicle that he owned,” Tucker added. “This was a work vehicle.”
After the jury was left with the resisting without violence charge, Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo argued vehemently for a conviction on that count. He outlined the four elements to convicting on that charge: Ramos was operating as a police officer, he was doing his duty, he was in the act of arresting Burrell, and Burrell “opposed, obstructed and resisted” the detective.
“He was angry,” Castillo said. “When the officer had his one arm handcuffed, he wouldn’t give the other arm. He got even more upset.”
Ramos wrote in his arrest affidavit that Burrell “made multiple attempts to pull away from me” as he tried to guide Burrell toward his police vehicle. Ramos also said the defendant yelled, cussed and called him derogatory names.
In his closing argument, Tucker denied his client had been obstructing his arrest.
“He was not opposing the officer,” he said. “Swearing and being rude is not resisting.”
This is not the end of Burrell’s legal jeopardy. He faces 16 more counts of failing to register email addresses and other online identifiers. He faces a possible 80 years in prison if he’s convicted on all 16 counts.
His next pretrial hearing on those charges is next week, Aug. 17.