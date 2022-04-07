SEBRING — Jurors on Wednesday heard the 911 tape that captures the 26 shots Phillip J. Markland fired at his Uncle Thomas Markland on June 15, 2014.
Thomas, who had just shot his nephew Phillip once in the face, dialed 911 on his cellphone and reported “shots fired” at his address. He tells the dispatcher that he had shot his nephew in the face.
“I had to do it, there have been shots fired,” the elder Markland who is in his mid-60s said.
The voice in the background, apparently Phillip, who can be heard in the background saying what sounds like, “Call them off, call them off.”
He speaks over the dispatcher as she seeks details of what has happened.
“I had the gun, I am the one (who shot him with the .22),” he said.
He yells apparently to Phillip, to “Get down on the ground!” as he speaks simultaneously with the dispatcher.
“Is he conscious sir? Yes he’s conscious.
“Where was he hit, in the arm, in his shoulder where was he hit?”
At this point Thomas Markland says, “Get back!”
A long string of shots can be heard over the phone.
“Hello? Hello?” The dispatcher says a few times. Then, to her colleagues: “My shooting went out of stage. I think he said he hit him in the head.”
Prosecutor John Kromholz also played a second call, this time from Phillip to 911 asking for help. Defense lawyer Jami Leigh Chalgren objected but was overruled by Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada.
When the second tape is played, Phillip Markland tells dispatchers what happened. He was injured and losing blood during the call.
“Yes Ma’am. I’ve been shot and need assistance immediately, my name is Phillip Justin Markland.”
After she asks where he’s shot, he says, “I think I may have lost my left eye. Ma’am.”
“Where is the suspect?” the second dispatcher asks.
“He’s dead, I shot him,” he responds.
“Who was the suspect?”
“Bear arms shall not be infringed.”
“What?” the dispatcher asks.
“The right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed, please tell me someone is on the way.
“Oh my god, I’m hurting so bad.”
The dispatcher asks what happened.
Phillip responds: “I unloaded my whole magazine on him, my uncle fired on me, he fired the first shot, promise.”
While he’s on the phone with dispatch, he can be heard praying.
“God, bring yourself back to life, raise yourself, in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, lift his body, raise up …”
The dispatcher continues to ask him questions.
Police and EMTs arrived a short time later and found his uncle dead, slumped over his gun by the front door, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies testified Tuesday.
Chalgren is expected to argue that Markland was insane at the time of the crime and will introduce the element of self defense when she begins her defense of her client. Kromholz is now presenting the state’s case.
Chalgren says there is no evidence that her client had taken any illicit drugs before, during, or after the event. She has objected to several questions as well as to using a sheriff’s crime scene investigator as a blood spatter expert.