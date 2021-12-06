SEBRING — Judges hope the New Year will bring larger jury pools and fewer COVID-19 trial postponements.
Case in point: On Jan. 24, Highlands County prosecutor John Kromholz and defense lawyer Yohance Kefense McCoy will try, for the third time, to pick the right jury for Florida v. Daryl Cason. Cason, 32 is a co-defendant in the shooting death of Aaron Hankerson on Oct. 9, 2016.
Prosecutors charged Cason with first degree murder, robbery with a firearm, and aggravated assault with a firearm on Halloween 2016. Prosecutors allege Frederick Leneal Washington, now 28, and Cason, shot Hankerson just before 2 a.m. as Hankerson and his girlfriend walked in the parking lot of Shooters bar in Sebring.
In March and again in June 2021, the court attempted, but failed to empanel enough jurors to try Cason. COVID-19 kept the usual pool of retirees at home. Others bowed out because they have health issues that put them at increased risk from coronavirus. Other potential jurors were sole earners who could not take time off from work.
To ensure he has enough jurors, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada said he’d ask the court’s jury manager to summon a sufficiently large pool of potential jurors for Cason’s trial.
“We’re going to summon lots of jurors, I don’t think it’s going to be a problem this time around,” Estrada said. “If I can get 80 to 90 jurors downstairs, we’re going to be fine.”
Meanwhile, McCoy and Kromholz debated what testimony, if any, the jury will hear about a gunshot residue test that came up negative for Cason. To administer the test, a detective rubs a test cloth, strip, or card on the suspect’s hands or clothing. The card or strip is fed into a cell-phone sized device that can detect chemicals from the exploding shell. It indicates a negative/positive result using a red or green light.
Kromholz wants to limit testimony on the GSR results because the field test requires an independent lab test to confirm the results. “There is no testimony that they are confirmed,” Kromholz told Estrada. “We’re opposing it because it’s a presumptive test. It requires an electron microscope.”
McCoy argued that he will only ask the detective who administered the test for his observations of what color light came on, not what the results mean. “We’re not looking for his expertise or expert opinion, just his observations of what he observed. The state has an opportunity to ask him what they feel like to ask him with regards, are you an expert? No. Do you know about the reliability of this? No.”
Cason, who was driving the car in which Washington was arrested after the crime, at first claimed to only be the driver and did not know Washington had shot someone. He told police he heard shots as he walked toward the front door of the club.
Cason and Washington subsequently agreed to a gunshot residue test. According to the arrest report, Washington’s came back positive, while no residue was found on Cason.
However, Hankerson’s female friend told detectives she watched two men with pistols shoot Hankerson multiple times. When she tried to roll Hankerson on his side to comfort him, Washington allegedly pointed the gun in the witness’s face and ordered her to back away from him, which she did.
Washington was convicted of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm, and was sentenced to life without parole on July 5, 2019.
Estrada will rule on the gunshot residue test in the next week or so.