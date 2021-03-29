In the United States, we have the privilege of serving on a jury. A system that many people around the world look at with envy knowing if they ever were to stand trial, it would be a judge rather than a jury of their peers that would decide their fate.
When a citizen receives a jury summons, they must answer it either by appearing in person or by signing the excuse on the form. Florida Statute states failure to respond results in a $100 fine and contempt of court.
That Florida counties do not aggressively follow up on failure to answer a jury summons is shameful.
An article on the front page of the Highlands News-Sun on March 27, 2021, stated that out of 150 mailed jury summonses only 43 people showed up as ordered.
I don't know who the 107 people are that felt they had no obligation to appear as summoned, however, they are not good citizens, they are not patriots, they do not honor the sacrifices made for our freedoms by the men and women who serve and served our country in uniform, and they are not grateful for the rights granted every citizen in the United States by the Constitution.
Hopefully, the next time they visit Arlington Cemetery, they will at least whisper, "I'm sorry I didn't show up to serve when summoned for jury duty – you gave so much more than was I was asked to give."
Jerry Youngman
Sebring