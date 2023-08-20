Jury rule leaves trooper's slaying case in limbo

One of the county’s oldest death-penalty cases is in limbo, thanks to confusion over how many jurors are required to recommend death.

In 2017, a dozen Highlands County jurors were asked to decide whether Joshua Altersberger, who pleaded guilty to killing FHP Trooper Nicholas G. Sotille in 2009, should go to death row or receive life in prison. They voted 9-3 to recommend death. The judge followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Altersberger to death.

