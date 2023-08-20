Jury rule leaves trooper's slaying case in limbo

One of the county’s oldest death-penalty cases is in limbo, thanks to confusion over how many jurors are required to recommend death.
In 2017, a dozen Highlands County jurors were asked to decide whether Joshua Altersberger, who pleaded guilty to killing FHP Trooper Nicholas G. Sotille in 2009, should go to death row or receive life in prison. They voted 9-3 to recommend death. The judge followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Altersberger to death.
When the Florida Supreme Court threw out Altersberger’s death sentence in 2017, it ordered the court to put together another jury. Its job: To rehear the facts of the 2007 shooting of FHP Trooper Sotille in Lake Placid, with the goal of voting on his punishment again.
“We decided to try the new cases first and put the older cases on hold for when there is time in the court schedule,” a local prosecutor told the Highlands-News-Sun recently.
It was the practice in Florida in 2017 for judges to determine aggravating and mitigating factors. The trial judge found two aggravating factors: The victim was an on-duty police officer, and the murder was performed in a cold, calculated manner – enough to give Altersberger a death sentence.
The U.S. Supreme Court, however, ruled in Hurst V. Florida, that only jurors can determine aggravating and mitigating factors in a death-penalty case. Judges cannot.
“The Sixth Amendment requires a jury, not a judge, to find each fact necessary to impose a sentence of death,” The Supreme Court ruled. “A jury’s mere recommendation is not enough.”
That decision, called the Hurst decision, required Florida to restage the punishment phase for many of the state’s death row inmates. It’s a big process. The new punishment phase would include reintroducing the facts of the case from years earlier, putting witnesses on the state (who are still alive) and cross-examining them in front of a jury.
There is a substantial list of other Florida cases that must be “re-punished.”
To complicate matters, Florida then changed its 9-3 death penalty rule to require a unanimous jury to recommend the ultimate punishment, then within a few years, went to an 8-4 jury recommendation for death.
When the Florida Legislature replaced the state’s unanimous jury requirement and replaced it with the 8-4 vote, it left a vital question unanswered. With all these changes in recent years, should courts redo Altersberger under the unanimous rule or the new 8-4 jury regime?
“That leaves us with a lot of unanswered questions before we can proceed with Altersberger and other death-penalty cases,” said one local prosecutor.
Other defendants, like Zephen Xaver – who pleaded guilty to killing five women in SunTrust Bank – and Joseph Ables, who has not yet been tried in the slaying of Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry Jr. in 2018 – have asked to be tried under the unanimous jury rule. Prosecutors on those cases are asking that the two be tried under the 8-4 jury rule. Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden ruled that Xaver will be tried under the 8-4 rule. Ables has not yet argued his case before her.
Other courts around the state are wrestling with whether to apply the new jury count. The Fifth District Court of Appeal in Daytona Beach recently ruled against a defense team that wanted to use the unanimous death penalty jury rule, rather than the new law.
The Florida Supreme Court will decide in the next months whether death penalty cases predating the Legislative change in April will require a unanimous jury recommendation or the less strict, 8-4 requirement. Until the court rules, prosecutors cannot proceed down the long list of death penalty punishments that must be re-litigated – nor try their latest cases.
“We don’t know if the Supreme Court will say, “Apply this to all cases. We just don’t know what they’re going to say.”
“My hope is that the Supreme Court understands that there are a number of (death penalty) cases around the state,” Wallace told the Highlands News-Sun on June 8. “Some of them are on the verge of trial. Our hope is that they soon put this whole question to rest.”