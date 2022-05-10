Jury safeguards go into effect for Gonzalez case

SEBRING — When prospective jurors assembled at the Highlands County Courthouse Monday, they stayed in the jury assembly room until called upstairs by the judge.
Once undergoing voir dire in the courtroom, they were admonished not to speak to each other about the case or read any articles, Facebook postings, or other material about the case. It is Florida vs. Carlos Lorenzo Gonzalez.
It has been a week since jurors ignored Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada’s instructions to not speak to each other or anyone else about State of Florida vs. Ivan James Sanders, the case they were being assembled to try.
The problematic voir dire led Estrada, Prosecutor John Kromholz and defense lawyer Gil Colon to agree to suspend jury selection and try again in a few months. The case will be eight years old in July.
Estrada, who was told by jurors that their counterparts were milling around the basement vending machines outside the jury assembly room, promised to put controls in place.
This Monday, Jerome Kaszubowski, Highlands County’s Clerk of the Court, had ordered the doors to the jury assembly room closed to anyone else but people who had been summoned to jury duty. He and staff planned to remove the benches outside the assembly room so people could not sit and possibly talk about the case.
“Jurors will stay inside the juror assembly room,” Kaszubowski said, “and relatives or anyone who drove prospective jurors here won’t be allowed to wait with them while they’re waiting to be called.”
To prevent a repeat of last week’s wandering jurors, courthouse staff will sit in the jury assembly room with prospective jurors so they aren’t left wondering what is expected of them during the day. Coffee and other refreshments are usually provided in the assembly room, as are bathrooms for their use.
Gonzalez faces second degree murder charges for stabbing Martin Zuniga to death in March 2018. Gonzalez, who speaks little English, allegedly stabbed Zuniga after the allegedly drunken man refused to leave Gonzalez’ property. Gonzalez told the police that Zuniga punched him a couple of times and tried to take his car.
Gonzalez’ wife also told police that her husband had tried to get him to leave several times, including after Zuniga fell off the porch.
Selection of the panel of six jurors and two alternates was going smoothly by Monday afternoon.